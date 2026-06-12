SlotCatalog Brings Market Data and Visibility Analysis to SBC Awards Europe 2026

SANTA VENERA, Malta, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SlotCatalog returned to SBC Awards Europe 2026 during SBC Summit Malta, where the company once again presented its own data-based award categories. The ceremony took place on April 30 at Xara Lodge following three days of exhibitions, business meetings, networking events, and conference sessions attended by around 6,000 people from across the European gambling industry.

Alongside operators, affiliates, suppliers, and game studios, SlotCatalog focused on measurable market performance rather than public voting. The company operates as a slot tracking and gambling analytics platform focused on slots visibility, spin activity, provider exposure, and market behaviour across online gambling markets.

For the 2026 awards selection, SlotCatalog reviewed data collected over a 14-month period between February 2025 and April 2026. The process combined casino lobby tracking across selected European markets with spin activity data gathered through SlotCatalog's analytics network.

Additional weighting was applied through Casino Rank Value (CRV), meaning larger casino operators carried more influence inside the final results than smaller platforms with limited exposure. According to SlotCatalog, the purpose of the methodology is to measure sustained market traction instead of temporary promotional spikes or short launch campaigns.

"Every year, the industry raises the bar, and this year is no different. The winners are the people, teams, and products that have not only kept pace with change, but adapted quickly and continued to push that bar even higher," said Rasmus Sojmark, CEO & Founder of SBC.

That's exactly what happened this year. Based on SlotCatalog's lobby presence and spin activity data collected across the assessed European markets, Shady Lady secured Rookie of the Year after generating strong visibility shortly after entering the market in 2024.

This year's SlotCatalog Awards also included:

Game Studio of the Year (Large)

Game Studio of the Year (Medium)

Game Studio of the Year (Small)

Pragmatic Play secured another strong result in the Large category based on the tracked performance indicators across European casino markets. The Medium category became one of the closest competitions of the year, with SlotCatalog expanding the shortlist to 15 nominees after several studios remained close throughout the measured period. Hacksaw Gaming eventually secured the top position, while Peter & Sons claimed victory in the Small Studio category.

Beyond its own awards, SlotCatalog also participated in judging several wider SBC Awards Europe 2026 categories. Members of the team contributed to voting across Casino Operator of the Year, Game Mechanic/Feature of the Year, Game of the Year, and Best Affiliate Program.

Evoplay's title Uncrossable Rush secured the silver position in the Game of the Year category during the SBC Awards Europe 2026.

SlotCatalog's full awards methodology, winner data, and supporting market analysis from the 2026 assessment period are available at slotcatalog.com. The platform continues operating as an independent tracking and analytics resource across regulated and international online gambling markets, monitoring casino visibility, spin activity, provider exposure, and market behaviour on a daily basis.

SOURCE SlotCatalog