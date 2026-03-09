SlotCatalog and Evoplay Demonstrate How Data-Driven Design Creates More Engaging Slot Experiences

In 2025, SlotCatalog and Evoplay joined efforts to create Uncrossable Rush, using data and design side by side. Instead of relying on assumptions, the teams focused on how players actually interact with modern slot formats.

SANTA VENERA, Malta, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This collaboration links two roles that usually work separately. SlotCatalog is an online analytics platform that compiles and maintains structured data on slot games across the global market, while Evoplay focuses on producing casino content for operators in multiple regions. Working together allowed both sides to approach the project with a shared view of how players interact with familiar slot structures.

Why Data-Driven Design Matters in Today's iGaming Market

The volume of new releases means players have little patience for complexity. When a slot communicates its rhythm early and keeps the action smooth, it becomes easier to understand and more comfortable to return to.

Saturated release cycles – New titles appear constantly, competing for lobby space.

– New titles appear constantly, competing for lobby space. Short attention spans – Players expect games to feel clear and responsive within seconds.

– Players expect games to feel clear and responsive within seconds. Volatility balance – Risk, pacing, and reward frequency must align with expectations.

– Risk, pacing, and reward frequency must align with expectations. Measurable engagement – Session length, replay rate, and feature use show what keeps players returning.

Uncrossable Rush follows this logic. It is an instant-format game inspired by CrossyRun mechanics, where players guide Eggwina across traffic lanes, collect multipliers, and decide when to cash out. Fast rounds, rising difficulty, and repeatable patterns support quick, replayable sessions.

About the Collaboration

SlotCatalog operates as an analytics platform tracking slot mechanics, availability, and market activity across a large catalogue of games. Evoplay is an international studio producing slots and instant titles for online casino operators. The work on Uncrossable Rush marks SlotCatalog's first co-development project and introduces external research directly into the design process.

From SlotCatalog's analytical perspective, the goal was to build a game around proven engagement factors rather than novelty alone. Evoplay translated those insights into a fast, easy-to-read format designed for repeat play.

Uncrossable Rush key characteristics:

Format: Instant game

Instant game Core mechanic: CrossyRun-style lane crossing with multipliers and cash-out choice

CrossyRun-style lane crossing with multipliers and cash-out choice Volatility: Adjustable risk as difficulty rises

Adjustable risk as difficulty rises RTP: ~96%

~96% Target audience: Players who prefer short sessions and quick decisions

Players who prefer short sessions and quick decisions Mobile compatibility: Optimized for smartphones and tablets

Fedir Havlovskyi, CEO of SlotCatalog, noted:

"At SlotCatalog, users come first. We look for partnerships that help create products people actually enjoy and understand. This collaboration reflects our focus on quality and our commitment to meeting player expectations."

Looking Ahead

With more games entering the market, studios face pressure to keep releases both familiar and relevant. The collaboration between SlotCatalog and Evoplay suggests a practical direction forward, where research becomes part of the groundwork rather than a tool used only after launch.

Uncrossable Rush reflects that mindset. The project shows how established formats can be refined through informed planning, resulting in an experience that feels deliberate, accessible, and suited to today's players.

