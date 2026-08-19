Slotozilla Reports Strong Growth in Q2 2026

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quarter 2 of 2026 has seen Slotozilla expand on various fronts, continuing its positive growth trajectory. Slotozilla, the player-focused iGaming affiliate platform, has added numerous new bonuses and partners to its already extensive network.

New Partnerships & International Growth

One of the main areas of success for Slotozilla has been its international expansion. The platform has forged numerous new relationships with operators around the world, firmly establishing itself as a global operation.

The majority of Slotozilla's activity remains in Canada, the UK, Australia, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and much of Europe. However, Mexico and the US have seen strong levels of activity, suggesting a bright future for Slotozilla's transatlantic presence. The five territories that saw the most bonus activity are as follows:

Canada: 28 bonuses Australia: 17 bonuses United Kingdom: 17 bonuses DACH region: 11 bonuses Spain: 10 bonuses

One spokesperson from Slotozilla said, "It will be fascinating to see how activity changes over the coming quarters, particularly regarding fast-growing markets such as the United States, and those which Slotozilla has entered more recently." It may be the case that those regions find a place in the top five-performing territories in Quarter 3.

Expanding Bonus Portfolio

Another central focus for Slotozilla has been building on its range of bonuses. The majority of the bonuses added to the platform this quarter are higher-value welcome bonuses and lower-risk no deposit bonuses.

By focusing on the bonus types that are most attractive to players, Slotozilla manages to ensure high levels of engagement. Of the 158 new bonuses added in Q2, 138 are currently active. The following partners made the largest contributions during Q2 2026:

Aura Partners: 14 bonuses (7 welcome bonuses, 7 no deposit free spins bonuses)

14 bonuses (7 welcome bonuses, 7 no deposit free spins bonuses) Ice Aff: 8 bonuses (3 welcome bonuses, 5 no deposit free spins bonuses)

8 bonuses (3 welcome bonuses, 5 no deposit free spins bonuses) Wildwin Affiliates: 8 bonuses (4 welcome bonuses, 4 no deposit free spins bonuses)

8 bonuses (4 welcome bonuses, 4 no deposit free spins bonuses) BetFury Affiliates: 7 bonuses (3 welcome bonuses, 3 no deposit free spins bonuses, 1 holiday promotion)

7 bonuses (3 welcome bonuses, 3 no deposit free spins bonuses, 1 holiday promotion) Gemified Partners: 7 bonuses (4 welcome bonuses, 3 no deposit cash offers)

7 bonuses (4 welcome bonuses, 3 no deposit cash offers) 79affiliates: 6 welcome bonuses

6 welcome bonuses Tssspartners: 6 bonuses (2 welcome bonuses, 4 no deposit free spins bonuses)

6 bonuses (2 welcome bonuses, 4 no deposit free spins bonuses) Revenue Players: 5 welcome bonuses

Additional contributions were made by Slotozilla's other regular collaborators, including Win2Chill, Rara Partners, Click2 Partners, Glorbet, WagiBet and many others.

Slotozilla & The Future

Slotozilla provides players with expert casino reviews, bonus comparisons and industry insights. Founded in 2013, the platform helps users discover online casinos, compare curated promotions and explore games. Visit Slotozilla.com to learn more.

Contact:

Slotozilla.com

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SOURCE www.slotozilla.com