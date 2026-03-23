Small Businesses Cut Costs and Expand with Global Teams

With 36.2 million small businesses accounting for nearly 46% of private-sector employment in the U.S., 1840 & Company highlights the shift to distributed hiring to access specialized talent, expand capacity, and scale without building foreign entities or physical facilities.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As competition for specialized talent intensifies and local hiring becomes more challenging, small and midsized (SMBs) businesses are increasingly rethinking how they scale. Rather than investing in centralized offshore offices or foreign subsidiaries, many SMBs are beginning to question whether physical infrastructure is necessary at all.

“Smaller companies are realizing they can access global capability when they need it, scale with greater confidence, and compete in ways that weren’t realistic even a few years ago.”

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration's Office of Advocacy, the U.S. is home to 36.2 million small businesses, representing almost 46% of private-sector employment. As a result, changes in how SMBs build teams can have a meaningful impact across the broader labor market.

"Distributed teams today are less about reducing cost and more about enabling growth," said Bryan DiGiorgio, founder and CEO of 1840 & Company. "Smaller companies are realizing they can access global capability when they need it, scale with greater confidence, and compete in ways that weren't realistic even a few years ago."

Growth Is Pushing SMBs Beyond Local-Only Hiring

For many SMBs, the shift begins when growth outpaces what they can realistically hire for in their local market. New customer demand, the launch of new services, longer hiring cycles, and rising wage pressure end up pushing management to look beyond borders for the talent they need. With the right workforce infrastructure in place, SMBs can on-board experienced global professionals relatively quickly without having to build international hiring systems on their own.

Flexibility Wins Over Fixed Infrastructure

Unlike large enterprises that may invest in global capability centers or physical offshore facilities, SMBs must prioritize agility. Committing to a centralized offshore office can feel like a major long-term bet. Distributed hiring offers a more practical path, allowing businesses to add capability in measured steps and scale in line with real demand.

This approach also gives leadership teams room to test markets, roles, and functions before making larger commitments. That level of flexibility, along with stronger control over pace and cost, has become increasingly attractive to SMB decision-makers.

Global Talent Helps SMBs Scale With More Agility

Distributed global teams help SMBs expand capacity, extend business hours, and access specialized talent without the long-term cost and complexity of maintaining physical offshore facilities. By adopting a follow-the-sun approach, with teams in different time zones, smaller companies can keep work moving, improve responsiveness, and compete with the speed and reach of larger organizations.

"Follow-the-sun hiring is no longer a "nice to have" staffing option in global markets. SMBs can use this staff distribution to stay responsive, support growth, and create real operating leverage without the burden of fixed infrastructure", said DiGiorgio. This approach is proving especially effective in customer support, digital marketing, software development and outbound sales.

Building Capacity Without Complexity

1840 & Company supports SMBs in building distributed teams by sourcing experienced global professionals and managing cross-border workforce logistics, including onboarding, payroll, contracts, and compliance. Putting these systems in place enables growing companies to expand capacity without the complexity of establishing foreign entities or physical facilities abroad.

With the ability to hire across more than 150 countries, 1840 & Company helps businesses stay lean while gaining access to the skills, flexibility, and operational resilience needed to compete in a faster-moving market.

About 1840 & Company

Bryan DiGiorgio is the Founder and CEO of 1840 & Company, a global staffing and business process outsourcing provider headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. Transitioning between industrial revolutions, the year 1840 inspired the company's focus on helping businesses excel between their different phases of growth. Today, he leads 1840 & Company in helping businesses scale with flexible talent solutions, from nearshore/offshore staffing to complete business process outsourcing solutions. With a proprietary Agentic AI global talent cloud, 1840 & Company sources, contracts, compensates and operates in 150+ countries delivering workforce solutions that reduce costs, ensure compliance, and accelerate growth.

For more information, visit 1840 & Company.

References

U.S. Small Business Administration, Office of Advocacy. (2025). New advocacy report shows the number of small businesses in the U.S. exceeds 36 million. advocacy.sba.gov/2025/06/30/new-advocacy-report-shows-the-number-of-small-businesses-in-the-u-s-exceeds-36-million/

advocacy.sba.gov/2025/06/30/new-advocacy-report-shows-the-number-of-small-businesses-in-the-u-s-exceeds-36-million/ Customer support. (2017, May 4). What is the follow-the-sun model? Advantages + strategy. Zendesk. www.zendesk.com.br/blog/improve-remote-support-follow-sun-model/

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SOURCE 1840 & Company