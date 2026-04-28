Venture Capital Drives Shift Toward Leaner, Scalable Workforce Models

As venture capital rebounds with greater discipline, investors are prioritizing efficiency and scalability. Startups are rethinking workforce structures to support faster execution while controlling costs, with distributed talent models emerging as a key strategy to scale operations without increasing fixed overhead or slowing growth.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global venture capital investment reached $120.7 billion in the third quarter of 2025, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of strong funding activity, according to the KPMG Venture Pulse Report. As capital returns to the market, investors are placing greater emphasis on how companies deploy that capital. 1840 & Company, a global staffing and business process outsourcing provider, is helping venture-backed and growth-stage firms build distributed workforce models that support rapid scaling without increasing fixed overhead.

“We’re moving from location-based companies to capability-based companies. Instead of building teams around a single office or region, companies are building around access to the best talent for each function, regardless of geography.” - Bryan DiGiorgio, Founder and CEO of 1840 & Company

As venture markets stabilize, companies are facing increased pressure to translate funding into execution efficiently. Investors are no longer focused solely on growth targets. They are asking how companies can scale output while maintaining discipline around cost structure and operational efficiency.

"In prior cycles, hiring was often tied to growth targets without as much scrutiny on structure," said Bryan DiGiorgio, Founder and CEO of 1840 & Company. "Now, investors are pushing for efficiency at the unit economics level, and that naturally forces companies to rethink how they build teams. It's less about reducing headcount and more about redesigning how work gets done."

Efficiency Pressures Are Reshaping How Companies Scale

As venture funding becomes more concentrated, companies are under greater scrutiny to demonstrate operational performance. Investors are prioritizing sustainable growth, and that is changing how organizations approach hiring, cost structure, and execution.

While capital remains available, it is being deployed more selectively. Companies are expected to move quickly after funding, but traditional hiring processes can slow that momentum.

"Capital doesn't translate into growth unless a company can deploy it quickly into execution," DiGiorgio said. "Traditional hiring processes, especially in competitive local markets, can slow that down significantly."

This shift is making workforce strategy a central consideration in how companies scale. Organizations are increasingly looking for ways to expand capacity without adding long-term infrastructure or overhead.

Distributed Workforce Models Enable Faster Execution

To meet these demands, companies are turning to distributed workforce models that provide access to global talent and reduce dependency on local hiring markets.

These models are helping organizations accelerate hiring timelines and improve operational flexibility:

Faster deployment of talent: Teams can be built in weeks instead of months, allowing companies to act quickly after funding.

Teams can be built in weeks instead of months, allowing companies to act quickly after funding. Reduced fixed costs: Distributed teams eliminate the need for large office spaces, facilities, and international subsidiaries.

Distributed teams eliminate the need for large office spaces, facilities, and international subsidiaries. Expanded talent access: Companies can tap into specialized skills globally rather than competing in constrained local markets.

Companies can tap into specialized skills globally rather than competing in constrained local markets. Flexible scaling: Workforce size can be adjusted based on business needs without long-term commitments.

"They do, but only when implemented correctly," DiGiorgio said, referring to whether distributed teams improve operational attractiveness. "A distributed model signals that a company is thinking intentionally about cost structure, scalability, and access to talent."

He added, "Not all distributed models are equal. Shared or fragmented outsourcing structures can introduce inefficiencies and turnover. The companies that stand out are the ones building dedicated, fully integrated global teams that operate as an extension of their core business."

Workforce Strategy Becomes Core Infrastructure for Modern Companies

As companies evolve, workforce strategy is becoming part of the foundational infrastructure that supports growth. In the first half of 2025, approximately 9.7 percent of global venture capital funding went to workforce and staffing-related companies, reflecting growing interest in scalable talent solutions.

"It signals that workforce infrastructure is becoming a core part of how modern companies are built," said DiGiorgio. "For a long time, hiring was treated as a function, not as infrastructure. Now investors are recognizing that access to talent, and how that talent is deployed, directly impacts growth, efficiency, and ultimately valuation."

This shift reflects a broader change in how organizations are structured.

"We're moving from location-based companies to capability-based companies," DiGiorgio said. "Instead of building teams around a single office or region, companies are building around access to the best talent for each function, regardless of geography."

1840 & Company supports this transition by helping organizations design and implement distributed workforce strategies. Operating in more than 150 countries, the firm provides access to experienced global professionals while managing compliance, payroll, and workforce operations.

"The companies that succeed approach global hiring as an operational strategy, not a cost decision," DiGiorgio concluded. "When done correctly, global hiring isn't just cheaper. It becomes a structural advantage in how the business operates and scales."

About 1840 & Company

Bryan DiGiorgio is the Founder and CEO of 1840 & Company, a global staffing and business process outsourcing provider headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. Transitioning between industrial revolutions, the year 1840 inspired the company's focus on helping businesses excel between their different phases of growth. Today, he leads 1840 & Company in helping businesses scale with flexible talent solutions, from nearshore/offshore staffing to complete business process outsourcing solutions. With a proprietary Agentic AI global talent cloud, 1840 & Company sources, contracts, compensates and operates in 150+ countries delivering workforce solutions that reduce costs, ensure compliance, and accelerate growth.

For more information, visit 1840 & Company.

References

KPMG Private Enterprise. (2025). Q3 2025 Venture Pulse Report — Global venture capital trends. KPMG. kpmg.com

KPMG. kpmg.com Crunchbase. (2025). Global venture funding reaches $425 billion in 2025. news.crunchbase.com

news.crunchbase.com Staffing Industry Analysts. (2025). Venture capital investments in staffing and workforce companies reach record levels. staffingindustry.com

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SOURCE 1840 & Company