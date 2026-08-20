Small Cards, Big Emotions, Global Reach

YIWU, China, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How much meaning can a single greeting card hold? Far more than paper and ink, it can carry affection across borders and connect people through shared emotions. For centuries, greeting cards have been bearers of human connection. That particular romance does not pale across national and cultural boundaries. Recently, an overseas Chinese blogger drew widespread attention with a video showing greeting cards prominently displayed in shopping malls abroad—and selling at surprisingly high prices. Long-established yet relatively niche, the greeting card industry is now being reshaped by changing patterns of global commerce.

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"True" Dried Flowers – Preserving Two Decades of Memories

Yiwugo.com, the official website of the Yiwu Commodity Market, is the largest commodity wholesale market in the world. Founded in 1995, Yihenuo Stationery Firm has been with Yiwugo for 15 years. The company has evolved from a domestic-focused business into a cross-border exporter, witnessing the full arc of change in the greeting card industry over the decades. Among its offerings are timeless classics that have remained popular for 20 years, moving hundreds of thousands of cards each month, as well as bestselling pop-up cards that bring in several million yuan in annual sales.

As the person in charge of Yihenuo's operations in Yiwu, Zhu Liying carries much of the weight of its domestic and international business. Over more than three decades, Yihenuo has navigated rising raw material costs, industry-wide upgrades in equipment and processes, advances in printing technology, and evolving consumer preferences for greeting cards. Through it all, the company has retained the vast majority of its customers by delivering reliable quality, thoughtful services, and products that bring buyers back time and again.

According to Zhu Liying, one of the factory's signature products is a greeting card featuring real dried flowers on the cover. Introduced nearly 20 years ago, it has seen little change in price over the years. A mature dried-flower processing technique gives the cover a rich, three-dimensional texture and distinctive visual appeal. Since its launch, the card has drawn virtually no complaints about mold or flowers coming loose, helping it remain highly regarded by both new and longtime customers. The card is particularly popular in Japan and South Korea. Because the design is not tied to any specific holiday or occasion, it appeals to a broad range of consumers. Combined domestic and overseas sales have consistently reached hundreds of thousands of cards per month, making the product a key contributor to Yihenuo's strong reputation in the market.

From Card-by-Card Inspection to Inspection-Free: A Decade of Trust

As consumer tastes evolve, a growing number of buyers are drawn to intricately crafted pop-up cards that serve both as heartfelt greetings and as decorative pieces. Riding this trend, Yihenuo has rolled out a range of new designs, including pop-up cards and gift sets pairing cards with notebooks and blind boxes. Through Yiwugo, these products continue to attract high-quality buyers from around the world.

A well-known international brand with thousands of chain stores first connected with Yihenuo through Yiwugo 10 years ago. Initially, the client placed only small trial orders and inspected every item individually. After one to two years of rigorous evaluation, Yihenuo was granted inspection-free supplier status with the brand. Today, Yihenuo supplies the customer with nearly RMB 10 million worth of pop-up greeting cards annually, including customized products featuring major licensed IPs like Disney.

Handcrafted "Butterfly" Cards Take Flight - With a Million Sold Per Month

Ying Yuping's Kalatu Stationery Firm, on the other hand, specializes in premium handcrafted greeting cards. A brand with 28 years of history, Kalatu began connecting with overseas buyers through Yiwugo eight years ago. Its products are now sold across Europe, the US and the Middle East, as well as top-tier Chinese cities.

According to Ying, pop-up cards require not only sophisticated structural design but also skilled hand assembly. Paper quality and the precision of production equipment should also meet exacting standards, keeping unit costs relatively high. Yet the intricate designs and handcrafted feel have proved a hit with overseas buyers, pushing monthly sales to 1 million cards during peak seasons.

In 2024, Kalatu launched a versatile butterfly-themed greeting card suitable for occasions such as Mother's Day, Valentine's Day and Teachers' Day, both in China and abroad. The product quickly became a bestseller, generating more than RMB 1 million in sales in a single month and proving particularly popular in Europe and the US, where it secured strong repeat orders.

A greeting card may be small, but within its few square inches lies a vast global market built on human connection. Such cards link not only one person's feelings with another, but also a traditional industry with new opportunities in a changing era. From timeless classics to imaginative pop-up designs, greeting-card makers rooted in Yiwu continue to refine their products while leveraging Yiwugo to bridge domestic and international trade channels, bringing Chinese papercraft to consumers around the world. The industry may see its share of ups and downs, but by staying focused on quality and responsive to evolving market needs, even a niche business can find ample room to grow in global trade.

SOURCE Yiwugo.com