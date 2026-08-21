An upcoming Public Television feature explores how local medical centers are delivering comprehensive care despite geographic isolation.

BREWSTER, Wash., Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare availability in isolated regions faces unprecedented operational strain as small facilities close nationwide. Filmed on location on August 13, 2026, a new feature from "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia" highlights how Three Rivers Hospital maintains comprehensive, 24/7 care across a remote service territory. The Public Television segment illustrates how a facility established by local residents decades ago continues to serve as an independent medical hub. Through continuous quality protocols and multi-department coordination, the organization demonstrates that small-town facilities can deliver exceptional clinical standards without relying on massive urban health systems.

Three Rivers Hospital

The production focuses on how customized operational data and population metrics enable Three Rivers Hospital to allocate critical resources efficiently. By utilizing structured management frameworks and expanding telemedicine access, the medical center tailors its services to diverse regional demographics. The feature highlights how maintaining independent public facilities protects public health while serving as a vital economic foundation for surrounding communities, ensuring residents receive timely, essential care close to home.

"People who live in rural communities shouldn't have to choose between staying close to home and receiving high-quality health care," said Scott Graham, Chief Executive Officer of Three Rivers Hospital. "For 77 years, Three Rivers has been part of this community because local people believed their families deserved access to high-quality care close to home. That commitment is just as important today. We're proud to show that an independent rural hospital can adapt, innovate, and continue providing comprehensive care, even when the challenges facing rural health care are significant." – Scott Graham, CEO, Three Rivers Hospital

Rural health providers across the country face severe headwinds from rising inflation, workforce shortages, and complex reimbursement rules. When local medical centers are forced to shut down, residents must travel vast distances over challenging terrain for routine checkups or emergency stabilization. Sustaining independent rural facilities requires proactive operational management, strategic community backing, and adaptable clinical workflows. Protecting these regional care nodes is essential to preserving public health and maintaining economic stability across non-urban regions, ensuring that geographic isolation does not compromise a patient's access to high-quality care.

In addition to systemic funding pressures, the rapid adoption of complex software systems often creates unexpected hurdles for smaller healthcare facilities. Broad administrative interfaces can strain lean clinical teams, diverting valuable hours away from direct patient interactions. Healthcare administrators emphasize that clinical technology must focus on intuitive design and practical integration rather than overly complicated features.

Streamlining digital platforms ensures that patient intake, scheduling, and diagnostic tracking support healthcare workers without adding unnecessary operational burdens or slowing down time-sensitive medical care.

About "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia": "All Access hosted by Andy Garcia" is an award-winning educational series distributed to Public Television stations throughout the United States. The program provides balanced coverage of emerging trends, cultural shifts, and technical innovations across various industries, delivering educational perspectives to broad audiences. Hosted by legendary actor Andy Garcia, the series maintains a commitment to informative public broadcasting storytelling. For program details and broadcast information, visit allaccessptv.com.

About Three Rivers Hospital: Three Rivers Hospital is dedicated to providing high-quality, compassionate healthcare services to the communities it serves across the region. Committed to patient-centered care and operational excellence, the hospital offers emergency services, inpatient care, and specialized outpatient treatments. To learn more about their commitment to local health, visit threerivershospital.net.

SOURCE All Access