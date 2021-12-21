Smart City Platform Market to grow at a CAGR of 26.18% by 2026|32% of Growth to Originate from APAC| 17000+ Technavio Reports

The smart city platform market covers the following areas:

The smart city platform market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The report identifies the growing need for building automation as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, factors such as high switching and installation costs may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

The smart city platform market has been analyzed with segmentation by application (smart infrastructure, smart building, smart utilities, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). The smart city platform market share growth by the smart infrastructure segment will be significant for revenue generation. Increasing industrial development, commercialization, and awareness of effective utilization of energy and building optimization will drive the adoption of smart infrastructures. Smart infrastructure combines the real and digital worlds across energy systems, buildings, and industries, enhancing the way people live and work and significantly improving efficiency and sustainability. During the forecast period, some of the workforces are expected to continue working from home. This will increase the adoption of various smart speakers, security lighting, and energy & HVAC sensors to enable a comfortable work environment, thus positively impacting the growth of the segment and consequently the market in focus.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

The smart city platform market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

ABB Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Fybr

Hitachi Ltd.

Quantela Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The smart city platform market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Smart City Platform Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.18% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 70.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.04 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, Japan, UK, Germany, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., ABB Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Fybr, Hitachi Ltd., Quantela Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

