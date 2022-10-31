Smart Home Speaker Market Size in the US to Grow by USD 3.93 Bn, Vendors to Deploy Growth Strategies such as New Product Launches - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart home speaker market in the US is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as new product launches to compete in the market. The market is highly competitive and has various local and international players. The intense competition among vendors, along with rapid technological changes, poses a major risk to vendor operations. Therefore, vendors should differentiate their product and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition to survive and succeed in a competitive environment. Market vendors are offering products at competitive prices. In addition, the market is attracting new entrants, which will intensify the competition.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Smart Home Speaker Market in US 2022-2026

The smart home speaker market size in the US is expected to grow by USD 3.93 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.45% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Smart Home Speaker Market in the US 2022-2026: Segmentation

Platform

Amazon Alexa: The amazon Alexa segment will be a major contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Amazon Alexa is a digital voice assistant that supports smart home speakers by Amazon as well as third-party manufacturers. The introduction of new features in Alexa can fuel the demand for Amazon Echo speakers and, in turn, increase its share in the smart home speaker market in the US during the forecast period.



Google Assistant



Others

Distribution Channel

Online



Offline

Smart Home Speaker Market in the US 2022-2026: Scope

Our smart home speaker market in the US report covers the following areas:

Smart Home Speaker Market in the US 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the smart home speaker market in the US, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Baidu Inc., FABRIQ, Bowers and Wilkins, JD.com Inc., Invoxia, LG Electronics Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Plantronics Inc., Sony Group Corp., Sonos Inc., and Xiaomi Inc.

Smart Home Speaker Market in the US 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist smart home speaker market growth in the US during the next five years

Estimation of the smart home speaker market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart home speaker market in the US

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the smart home speaker market vendors in the US

Smart Home Speaker Market Scope in the US Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.45% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.56 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Baidu Inc., Bose Corp., Bowers and Wilkins, FABRIQ, Invoxia, JD.com Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Plantronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sonos Inc., Sony Group Corp., and Xiaomi Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Platform



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 12: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 13: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Platform

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Chart on Platform - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 23: Data Table on Platform - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Platform

Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by Platform



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by Platform

5.3 Amazon Alexa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Chart on Amazon Alexa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Amazon Alexa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: Chart on Amazon Alexa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Amazon Alexa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Google Assistant - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Google Assistant - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Google Assistant - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Google Assistant - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Google Assistant - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Platform

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by Platform ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 39: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 41: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 52: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 53: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 54: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 55: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 56: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 57: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 58: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 59: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 62: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 64: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 67: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 69: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Apple Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 72: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Bowers and Wilkins

Exhibit 74: Bowers and Wilkins - Overview



Exhibit 75: Bowers and Wilkins - Product / Service



Exhibit 76: Bowers and Wilkins - Key offerings

10.7 JD.com Inc.

Exhibit 77: JD.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 78: JD.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: JD.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 80: JD.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: JD.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Lenovo Group Ltd.

Exhibit 82: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 86: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 87: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 88: LG Electronics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 89: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 90: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 91: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 92: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 93: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 94: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Sonos Inc.

Exhibit 96: Sonos Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Sonos Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Sonos Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Xiaomi Inc.

Exhibit 99: Xiaomi Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Xiaomi Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Xiaomi Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 102: Xiaomi Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Xiaomi Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 104: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 105: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 106: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 107: Research methodology



Exhibit 108: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 109: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 110: List of abbreviations

