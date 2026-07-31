Smart Landscaping Is the First Line of Defense Against Drought-Driven Water Shortages

As water authorities across the country call for voluntary reductions in outdoor usage, smart irrigation technology offers homeowners a proven path to cutting consumption by up to 60 percent without sacrificing landscape health.

GLEN ALLEN, Va., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As drought conditions and strained water supplies prompt municipalities nationwide to call for reductions in outdoor water use, Conserva Irrigation, the nation's leading provider of water-efficient irrigation services, is urging property owners to take a proactive approach by upgrading to smart irrigation systems before restrictions tighten further.

Lawn and landscape watering is consistently the largest driver of residential water consumption, particularly during summer months. Yet most irrigation systems operate on fixed schedules that have no ability to account for current weather conditions, soil moisture or actual plant needs, resulting in significant overwatering even when supplies are running low.

Smart irrigation technology changes that equation. Systems equipped with weather-sensing controllers automatically adjust watering schedules based on rainfall, temperature and evaporation data, ensuring that landscapes receive only what they need. According to Conserva Irrigation, upgrading an existing system with smart controls and properly calibrated components can reduce outdoor water use by 40 to 60 percent.

"If a property owner has an existing irrigation system, we can come in, evaluate how it's performing and put together a plan to conserve water and save money at the same time," Heather Todd, brand president of Conserva Irrigation. "At a time when communities are being asked to cut outdoor watering, smart irrigation is one of the most direct and effective tools available."

Beyond smart controllers, Conserva technicians assess the full system for inefficiencies including misaligned or broken sprinkler heads, leaking valves and outdated nozzles that waste water without improving coverage. Regular system evaluations, ideally once or twice per year, are recommended to catch problems that may go unnoticed when systems run at night or in early morning hours.

Many municipalities offer rebates for qualifying smart irrigation upgrades, helping offset installation costs while supporting broader conservation goals.

Conserva Irrigation serves residential and commercial customers nationwide through its network of locally owned and operated franchise locations. To schedule a free inspection or learn more, visit www.conservairrigation.com or call 1-800-CONSERVA.

Conserva Irrigation is the nation's leading irrigation company focused exclusively on water conservation. Through a network of franchise locations across the United States, Conserva provides irrigation installation, maintenance, repair and smart technology solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company's mission is to preserve water resources while helping customers maintain healthy, beautiful landscapes.

Media Contact:

Erin Charles

717-823-3925

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SOURCE Conserva Irrigation