SMARTLINEN® Surpasses 60 Million Scans, Expanding Collective Linen Intelligence Platform for Hospitality

MIAMI, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SMARTLINEN® today announced that its rapidly expanding linen intelligence network has surpassed 60 million item scans, marking a major milestone as the company scales its collective textile intelligence platform across hotels, commercial laundries, and hospitality supply chains.

SMARTLINEN NETWORK SURPASS 60M ITEMS SCANS

Powered by proprietary SMARTLINEN technology, cloud-based software, and integrated SMARTLINEN branded hardware, the platform transforms hospitality textiles including sheets, towels, robes, and pool towels into digitally trackable assets that generate real-time operational intelligence.

Over the past six months, SMARTLINEN has significantly expanded its ecosystem, connecting hotel operations and laundry facilities through automated scanning infrastructure and its proprietary cloud platform. In the last 30 days alone, more than one million SMARTLINEN enabled textiles circulated through the network, demonstrating rapid adoption among hospitality operators seeking greater visibility and control over linen inventory.

SMARTLINEN hardware installed throughout hotel and laundry workflows automatically capture textile movement and location data, feeding continuous intelligence into the SMARTLINEN cloud platform. This automated data replaces manual counts and estimates, enabling hotels to reduce linen loss, optimize circulation, and make data-driven purchasing decisions.

"Surpassing 60 million scans demonstrates the growing scale and impact of the SMARTLINEN platform," said William Serbin, CEO of SMARTLINEN®. "By combining proprietary technology, cloud software, and integrated hardware, we are transforming linens from consumable supplies into measurable operational assets, while delivering real-time operational intelligence to hospitality operators."

The SMARTLINEN platform enables operators to:

Automate linen inventory management





Monitor real-time circulation between hotels and laundry





Reduce linen loss and shrinkage





Improve operational efficiency and reduce labor dependency





Optimize purchasing and replacement cycles using real data





Eliminate manual counting through automated inventory intelligence

As adoption continues to grow, the SMARTLINEN network is building a collective intelligence layer for hospitality textiles, giving operators unprecedented visibility, efficiency, and control over their linen operations.

Experience the Future of Linen Management

Hospitality operators interested in learning how SMARTLINEN can modernize their linen operations can schedule a live demonstration or program assessment.

Visit www.smartlinen.net to learn more.

Contact: William Serbin

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE SMARTLINEN