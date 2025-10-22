SMARTLINEN® Reduces Linen Inventory by 44% and Drives Global Expansion Across 250+ Properties

MIAMI, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SMARTLINEN®, the hospitality industry's leading RFID-enabled linen management solution, continues to redefine hotel operations through its advanced technology, real-time data intelligence, and measurable financial impact. With more than 250 properties now actively using the SMARTLINEN platform, the company is transforming how hotels manage, protect, and optimize their linen assets globally.

Revolutionizing Linen Operations

SMARTLINEN's proprietary RFID platform provides real-time tracking across every stage of the linen lifecycle from guestrooms to laundry and back. By eliminating manual counts and reducing overstocking, SMARTLINEN enables hotels to lower costs, optimize par levels, and improve operational efficiency.

Recent case studies illustrate the solution's proven impact:

464 Room Historic Hotel with In-House Laundry

Reduced linen investment by 44%, saving over $119,000 annually. Monthly loss rates dropped to just 3%, significantly outperforming the industry average of 8-10%, while improving linen availability and extending asset lifespan.

217 Room Boutique Hotel with Outsourced Laundry

Achieved an annual reduction in linen loss and replacement costs of over $55,000, driven by SMARTLINEN's item-level tracking and predictive analytics.

1,048 Room Business Hotel with Outsourced Laundry

Realized a 14% reduction in total inventory investment, resulting in annual savings exceeding $90,000, by transitioning from traditional 3 PAR assumptions to SMARTLINEN's real-time data model.

Data-Driven Efficiency, Proven Results

SMARTLINEN's 30-day reporting cycle provides actionable insights into usage patterns, wash cycles, and loss trends. Properties using the platform report up to 70% fewer stockouts and 50% faster linen turnover, helping management maintain full visibility while improving both guest experience and sustainability.

Positioned for Continued Growth

Building on this success, SMARTLINEN expects to double its active network within the next 12 months, fueled by increasing adoption of luxury resorts, convention hotels, and boutique properties seeking smarter, data-driven operations.

About SMARTLINEN®

SMARTLINEN® is an innovative RFID-based linen management solution for the hospitality industry, providing real-time visibility, loss reduction, and operational efficiency. Trusted by leading hotel brands and luxury resorts worldwide, SMARTLINEN delivers measurable savings and sustainability through technology that turns every textile into a smart, trackable asset. For more information, visit www.smartlinen.net

Media Contact:

[email protected]

