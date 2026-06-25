SMARTSWEETS ENTERS THE FRUIT SNACK CATEGORY WITH LOW-SUGAR FRUIT FLAVORED SNACKS

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SmartSweets

Jun 25, 2026, 07:00 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - SmartSweets, the original better-for-you candy brand, announced today the launch of its new Fruit Flavored Snacks in Mixed Fruit and Berry Medley varieties. With 63% less sugar than traditional fruit snacks, the launch expands SmartSweets into a new snacking occasion, bringing its low-sugar innovation beyond the candy aisle and into the fruit snack category.

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SmartSweets Fruit Flavored Snacks (CNW Group/SmartSweets)
SmartSweets Fruit Flavored Snacks (CNW Group/SmartSweets)

SmartSweets Fruit Flavored Snacks deliver a soft, juicy bite and 3g of fiber per bag. Each box contains 8 convenient 19g pouches, making them ideal for lunchboxes and on-the-go snacking. With just 3g of sugar per bag, they contain no artificial flavors or sweeteners, no high fructose corn syrup or synthetic dyes, and are colored with real fruit and vegetable juices.

"SmartSweets was built on revolutionizing the candy industry by innovating the delicious candy you know and love - without the sugar," said Roanna Wang, Brand Director at SmartSweets. "Expanding into fruit snacks is a natural extension of our mission to kick sugar. Consumers shouldn't have to choose between great taste and less sugar, and we're excited to bring our signature approach to a category enjoyed by millions of families every day. This launch allows us to reach more snacking occasions and continue to trailblaze the better-for-you space."

SmartSweets Fruit Flavored Snacks are available now in the fruit snack aisle at Target and Kroger, and will launch at Sprouts, Whole Foods and on amazon.com later this summer.

ABOUT SMARTSWEETS
Launched in 2016 from Tara Bosch's home kitchen, SmartSweets innovates the delicious candy you know and love with up to 92 percent less sugar than traditional candy and has now expanded beyond candy with the launch of low-sugar Fruit Flavored Snacks. With no artificial sweeteners, sugar alcohols, or synthetic dyes, SmartSweets products are available on Amazon and are sold in over 55,000 stores across the U.S. and Canada including Costco, Target, Whole Foods, Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, CVS, and more.

SOURCE SmartSweets

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