SMARTSWEETS BRINGS THEIR BEST-SELLING SWEET FISH TO COSTCO US NATIONWIDE

VANCOUVER, BC, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - SmartSweets, a trailblazer in the better-for-you candy space and the original innovator of low-sugar candy, announced today the launch of their best selling Sweet Fish sku across Costco Warehouses nationwide in the U.S.

Perfect for family snacking and all candy lovers, the Costco-exclusive 10-pack of Sweet Fish has only 3g of sugar per bag with no synthetic dyes, no artificial sweeteners, no artificial flavors, no sugar alcohols and no added sugar. Naturally flavored and colored with fruit & veggie juices, each bag of Sweet Fish contains 6g of fiber.

The rollout is now underway across 500+ Costco locations across America. "We are incredibly excited to bring our SmartSweets Sweet Fish to Costco members across the United States," said Corey Sisson, Vice President, Sales Planning at SmartSweets. "Building on our strong partnership with Costco Canada, this launch gives U.S. consumers the opportunity to enjoy delicious candy with up to 92% less sugar than traditional options. We are proud to offer Costco members our best seller at our best value, and expanding into Costco U.S. makes it more accessible for consumers to choose low-sugar candy, advancing our mission to Kick Sugar, Keep Candy."

SmartSweets Sweet Fish 10-packs are available now at Costco US nationwide.

Launched in 2016 from Tara Bosch's home kitchen, SmartSweets innovates the delicious candy you know and love with up to 92 percent less sugar than traditional candy. SmartSweets' pinky promise is delicious candy with no artificial sweeteners, added sugars, or sugar alcohols. SmartSweets products are available on Amazon or online at https://smartsweets.com/ and are sold in over 55,000 stores across the U.S. and Canada including Costco, Target, Whole Foods, Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, CVS, and more.

