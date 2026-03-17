SMBs Report the need for More Durable Computers

According to ASUS Report, Small business owners are pushing devices to their limits and exposing a growing need for more durable hardware

KEY POINTS

33% of SMBs experience device drops or rough handling

10% report regular downtime due to hardware malfunctions

73% of SMB leaders believe professional devices should outlast personal ones

ASUS supports SMBs with ultra-durable AI PCs designed to withstand real-world wear and tear

FREMONT, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For today's small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), computing hardware is not just for desk work. Especially for next-gen entrepreneurs, computing devices are going everywhere their job takes them: cafés, co-working spaces, client sites, trains, etc. As a result, according to the ASUS Future of SMB Report, more than 33% of SMB leaders report regular wear and tear on their devices from exposure to their daily working conditions.

Durability

The report, to be released later this year, surveyed data from over 100 small businesses around the United States. It found that operating devices in these demanding real-world conditions comes at a cost. On top of the high level of wear, nearly 10% say they experience regular downtime caused by hardware malfunctions, directly affecting productivity and increasing operational costs.

Work devices are heavily relied upon and often subjected to more rigorous use. As emerging, mobile-first leaders push the boundaries of where and how work happens, their technology is expected to keep up. Yet not all devices are built for that level of strain. Given the real costs of wear, downtime, and lost productivity, it is no surprise that, in the same report, 73% of SMB leaders surveyed believe professional devices should last longer than personal ones.

"Today's small business leaders are running their businesses from everywhere," says Keith Lowe, Director of Product Management at ASUS. "What we are hearing loud and clear is that devices need to keep up as downtime is not just an inconvenience, it is real business cost. That's why durability must be a core design principle, not an afterthought."

Meeting that expectation takes more than standard hardware. It requires durability built from the ground up. ASUS addresses this need with AI PCs designed to perform in real-world conditions, like the ASUS ExpertBook Series. Devices like the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra are engineered for maximum durability and undergo rigorous, industry-leading, and internal testing that exceeds everyday business demands. This level of engineering is reflected in every detail, from reinforced chassis and spill-resistant keyboards to extended battery life and built-in smart diagnostics that keep devices running reliably.

When paired with good handling practices and basic training, these features can significantly reduce downtime, extend device lifespan, and lower maintenance costs. In today's fast-moving business environment, durability is key to sustaining high performance.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

ASUS Expert Series devices are available worldwide. Learn more at https://www.asus.com/microsite/Expert-series/ or contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

SOURCE ASUS Computer International