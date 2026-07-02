Smith & Vinson Law Firm Urges Central Texans to Celebrate a Safe Fourth of July

Austin Personal Injury Attorneys Share Practical Firework Safety Tips Ahead of One of the Year's Busiest Holiday Weekends

AUSTIN, Texas, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As families across Central Texas prepare to celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, neighborhood gatherings, and fireworks displays, Smith & Vinson Law Firm is encouraging residents to make safety their top priority.

The Fourth of July consistently ranks among the busiest holidays for emergency rooms, with fireworks-related burns, eye injuries, falls, vehicle crashes, and impaired driving incidents contributing to thousands of preventable injuries nationwide each year. While fireworks are a cherished tradition, even seemingly harmless devices such as sparklers can burn at temperatures exceeding 1,000 degrees—hot enough to cause severe injuries in seconds.

"Every summer we see the same heartbreaking pattern: families celebrating a holiday that ends with a trip to the emergency room because someone underestimated how dangerous fireworks can be," said Brad Vinson, co-founder of Smith & Vinson Law Firm. "Most of these injuries aren't freak accidents—they're entirely preventable. Taking a few extra precautions can mean the difference between creating great memories and facing lifelong consequences."

Common Fourth of July Injury Risks

The firm's attorneys encourage Texans to remain mindful of several common hazards throughout the holiday weekend, including:

Firework burns and eye injuries

Swimming and boating accidents involving alcohol

Impaired or distracted driving following holiday celebrations

Children handling sparklers or consumer fireworks without close supervision

House fires caused by fireworks landing on roofs, dry vegetation, or combustible materials

Heat-related illnesses during prolonged outdoor gatherings

Leave Fireworks to the Professionals

While consumer fireworks remain popular throughout Texas, Smith & Vinson recommends attending professionally managed fireworks displays whenever possible.

"No celebration is worth gambling with your family's safety," said Jarrod Smith, co-founder of Smith & Vinson Law Firm. "Professional fireworks shows are carefully planned with trained operators, safety zones, and emergency response measures in place. Backyard fireworks simply don't offer those protections, and one careless decision can affect multiple families in an instant."

Practical Safety Tips for a Safer Holiday

To help reduce preventable injuries, Smith & Vinson recommends that families:

Never allow young children to handle fireworks, including sparklers.

Keep a bucket of water or garden hose nearby when using legal consumer fireworks.

Never relight fireworks that fail to ignite.

Maintain a safe distance from anyone lighting fireworks.

Dispose of used fireworks only after they have been thoroughly soaked with water.

Designate a sober driver before attending celebrations involving alcohol.

Stay hydrated and limit prolonged exposure to extreme heat.

Protecting the Community Through Prevention

The attorneys emphasize that holidays should be remembered for celebrations—not preventable tragedies.

"The best injury case is the one that never happens," Vinson added. "We would much rather help educate our community before the holiday than meet someone after an avoidable accident has changed their life forever. A few moments of caution can protect your family, your neighbors, and everyone celebrating alongside you."

Smith & Vinson wishes all Texans a safe and enjoyable Independence Day and encourages everyone to celebrate responsibly.

About Smith & Vinson Law Firm

Smith & Vinson Law Firm serves clients throughout Texas in personal injury litigation, helping individuals and families pursue justice after serious accidents caused by negligence. The firm is committed not only to advocating for injured Texans but also to promoting public safety through education and community outreach.

For more information, please visit https://www.smithandvinson.com/.

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SOURCE Smith and Vinson Law Firm