Smith & Vinson Law Firm Expands Practice to Become Full-Service Personal Injury Firm Serving Austin and Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith & Vinson Law Firm, long recognized for its aggressive criminal defense representation throughout Central Texas, is proud to announce its evolution into a full-service personal injury law firm. The expansion reflects the firm's continued commitment to helping Texans navigate some of the most difficult moments of their lives, whether they have been injured due to someone else's negligence or are facing serious legal challenges.

Founded by trial attorneys Jarrod Smith and Brad Vinson, Smith & Vinson has built a reputation for relentless advocacy, strategic litigation, and achieving favorable outcomes for clients throughout Travis, Williamson, Hays, and surrounding counties. The firm's expansion into personal injury law allows it to bring that same trial-tested approach to accident victims and their families.

"Our mission has always been to stand beside people when everything is on the line," said Jarrod Smith, Partner and Trial Attorney at Smith & Vinson Law Firm. "Whether someone is facing criminal charges or recovering from a devastating injury, they deserve attorneys who are prepared to fight for them. Expanding our personal injury practice is a natural extension of that commitment."

The firm's growing personal injury division handles a wide range of cases, including:

Smith & Vinson's attorneys bring extensive courtroom experience to every case, positioning clients for success both in settlement negotiations and at trial. The firm's approach emphasizes direct attorney involvement, thorough investigation, and personalized legal strategies designed around each client's unique circumstances.

The expansion builds on the firm's history of securing meaningful results for injury victims, including multimillion-dollar recoveries in complex personal injury and civil rights matters. The firm believes that injury victims deserve the same level of aggressive advocacy and meticulous preparation that has become synonymous with its criminal defense practice.

Today, Smith & Vinson serves clients across Austin and Central Texas from offices in Austin, Georgetown, and San Marcos. While continuing to provide criminal defense representation, the firm is investing additional resources, personnel, and legal talent into its rapidly growing personal injury division.

Individuals seeking legal representation can learn more about the firm by visiting Smith & Vinson Law Firm or explore the firm's personal injury services at Austin Personal Injury Attorney Practice Area.

About Smith & Vinson Law Firm

Smith & Vinson Law Firm is a trial-focused law firm serving clients throughout Austin and Central Texas. Known for its results-driven representation and client-centered approach, the firm handles personal injury and criminal defense matters with a commitment to protecting clients' rights and pursuing the best possible outcomes.

For more information, please visit https://www.smithandvinson.com/.

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SOURCE Smith and Vinson Law Firm