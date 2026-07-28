Smooth Motor Helps Global OEM Leaders Reduce Motion Risk Across Critical Applications

Long-term collaborations with ABB, ASSA ABLOY, and Philips demonstrate how reliability, safety, and engineering partnership are becoming critical factors in motion supplier selection.

NINGBO, China, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To combat inconsistent performance, unexpected maintenance, and prolonged validation cycles that undermine product competitiveness, custom stepper motor manufacturer Smooth Motor today highlighted how its strategic shift from a motor supplier to an engineering partner has successfully reduced motion risk for global OEM leaders like ABB, ASSA ABLOY, and Philips. By integrating early-stage collaboration and manufacturing consistency into critical applications across robotics, semiconductor equipment, and healthcare, Smooth Motor enables customers to proactively address reliability, safety, and development challenges before they impact lifecycle costs. Learn more about Smooth Motor's precision motion control solutions.

Smooth Motor precision motion solutions for OEM critical applications including analytical instruments, smart locks, robotics, semiconductor equipment, and industrial automation

Across advanced manufacturing systems, motion risk accumulates through inconsistent performance, unexpected maintenance demands, prolonged validation cycles, and design constraints that gradually erode product competitiveness and raise lifecycle costs. Leading OEM manufacturers are raising their expectations of motion suppliers accordingly, prioritizing those capable of contributing engineering collaboration across the full product lifecycle.

Reliability Risk: The Core Challenge of Long-Term Operation

Analytical instruments run continuously for years under demanding operating conditions, and precision requirements leave very little tolerance for performance drift. Measurement accuracy depends on motion consistency that holds across thousands of operating cycles, sustained well beyond initial validation.

Smooth Motor has supplied hybrid stepper motors across multiple ABB analytical instrument platforms for more than ten years. The relationship has expanded steadily, with new projects added alongside existing ones. Manufacturing consistency, stable product performance, and long-term supply capability have supported this growth. For systems with extended operational lifecycles, sustained motion consistency directly affects measurement reliability and the efficiency of ongoing validation processes. ABB's decision to extend and broaden this relationship over ten years reflects the weight that supply stability carries in long-term platform development.

Safety Risk: Ensuring Protection During Emergency Conditions

In intelligent access systems, the performance requirements for motion components extend well beyond operational efficiency. The motor at the core of a door locking mechanism is also a life safety component, and its behavior under abnormal conditions carries direct consequences for occupant protection.

Smooth Motor has supported ASSA ABLOY across smart locking applications involving linear stepper motors, can stack motors, and compact motors for more than ten years. These applications require customized motion solutions fitted within extremely limited installation space while satisfying strict safety certification requirements. The defining design challenge is ensuring access systems remain operable during fire events or unexpected power loss, allowing occupants to open doors for evacuation without electrical assistance. Meeting this requirement draws on engineering decisions across motor structure, material selection, manufacturing tolerances, and fail-safe mechanical behavior, developed in close coordination with ASSA ABLOY's product and safety specifications.

Development Risk: Engineering Decisions That Shape Long-Term Reliability

As OEM product cycles shorten and system complexity deepens, the engineering decisions made early in development carry growing consequences for long-term product performance. Suppliers who participate only at the procurement stage have limited influence over those decisions.

Smooth Motor's cooperation with Philips has grown over the years to cover customized modules and transmission components alongside motors. The relationship now includes early engineering involvement, design verification support, and participation across multiple development stages through to volume production. This level of access reflects the confidence Philips places in Smooth Motor's engineering judgment, and it comes with a corresponding responsibility to contribute meaningfully at each stage.

In one project, Smooth Motor identified that the existing single-bearing structure carried load capacity limitations that would accelerate performance degradation over the product lifecycle. The team proposed a multi-bearing configuration that addressed this concern while preserving the original external dimensions and assembly interfaces. The recommendation was adopted into the final design. Structural changes of this kind, made before tooling is committed and validation cycles begin, carry far more value than corrections introduced later in development.

From Component Supplier to Engineering Partner

These examples reflect a broader shift taking place across global manufacturing industries. OEM manufacturers are increasingly evaluating suppliers based on their ability to reduce engineering risk, shorten validation cycles, support customization, and maintain stable collaboration throughout changing market requirements.

The company's collaborations with ABB, ASSA ABLOY, and Philips span analytical instruments, intelligent access systems, and healthcare technologies respectively, reflecting the growing role of motion suppliers in risk management across advanced manufacturing sectors.

"Motion risk rarely originates from a single component failure," said Leon C, CMO of Smooth Motor. "It is often the result of accumulated decisions across engineering design, manufacturing consistency, material selection, and supply chain coordination. Customers today are looking for partners who can participate earlier, respond faster, and continue supporting products throughout their lifecycle."

With more than 30 years of experience in precision motion technologies, Smooth Motor provides hybrid stepper motors, linear stepper motors, can stack motors, compact motors, voice coil motors, transmission components, and customized motion modules for industries including robotics, semiconductor equipment, medical devices, laboratory automation, and intelligent infrastructure worldwide.

As intelligent manufacturing continues moving toward higher precision, greater integration, and faster innovation cycles, reliability, safety, and engineering collaboration are expected to become increasingly important criteria in global motion supplier selection.

About Smooth Motor

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Ningbo, China, Smooth Motor specializes in precision motion solutions and engineering collaboration for OEM manufacturers operating in mission critical applications worldwide.

Certified under ISO 9001, RoHS, and CE standards, the company provides hybrid stepper motors, linear stepper motors, can stack motors, voice coil motors, compact motors, transmission components, and customized motion modules for robotics, medical equipment, semiconductor manufacturing, laboratory automation, intelligent access systems, and industrial automation applications.

By combining motion technologies with engineering support throughout development and production stages, Smooth Motor helps OEM manufacturers improve reliability, reduce motion risk, and accelerate product commercialization.

Website: www.smoothmotor.com

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Ningbo Smooth Electric Manufacture Co., Ltd.