Smooth Motor Launches High-Precision Stepper Motor Solutions, Empowering Major Telescope Projects and OEM Automation

NINGBO, China, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smooth Motor, a global supplier with 30 years of experience in professional motion solutions, has been selected to join the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) project. It is a multinational initiative to build one of the world's most advanced observatories.

Smooth Motor is providing high-precision stepper motors solutions for the telescope's massive optical array. The motors operate the mirror adjustment systems, executing the tiny but crucial directional movements required for perfect alignment.

Engineered for exceptional accuracy in positioning and enduring performance across an anticipated 100-year service life, these solutions highlight Smooth Motor's strengths in precision craftsmanship and resilience against harsh conditions—qualities that are in growing demand from OEMs and automation specialists around the globe.

Durable Precision for Extreme Conditions

The TMT's mirror system faces constant exposure to temperature shifts, humidity, and vibration. To stay aligned, it requires microscopic adjustments. The stepper motors operate beneath the mirror panels, executing these precise angular movements to maintain optical focus for decades. Meeting such stringent conditions demonstrates Smooth Motor's engineering maturity—where precision mechanics, material science, and modular control converge to achieve sustainable motion performance.

The Thirty Meter Telescope's Warping Harness Actuator, which incorporates Smooth Motor's linear stepper actuator design, has been formally documented in the SPIE conference proceedings (Warping Harness Actuator for the Thirty Meter Telescope Primary Mirror Segments, Proc. SPIE 11451, 2020).

The study describes Smooth Motor's collaboration in developing corrosion-resistant, long-life linear actuators that passed extensive environmental and life-cycle testing under severe humidity and temperature variations—confirming their compliance with the telescope's lifetime and reliability requirements.

A Reflection of Industrial Transition

The telescope's century-long design mirrors a wider industrial transformation—from short-lived components to lifetime-reliable subsystems. With sustainability and overall lifecycle performance gaining ground as top concerns for OEMs around the world, engineers are demanding modular, validated, and long-life motion architectures.

Smooth Motor supports this transition by offering a complete, system-level motion package that goes beyond motors alone—combining pre-matched motors, encoders, drives, controllers, and the corresponding transmission structures or motion modules into an integrated solution. This cohesive architecture allows engineers to validate performance more quickly, streamline system integration, and maintain predictable costs and supply stability, enabling long-term reliability across advanced automation applications.

Technology Behind the Precision

Smooth Motor's core competence stems from precision engineering grounded in material and process control. Each motor is built upon a mature design framework to ensure consistent and stable performance. Leveraging technical expertise across various industries, it addresses critical application challenges by selecting appropriate materials, delivering rapid response and reliable operation even under demanding conditions such as high humidity, extreme temperature variations, or high-speed scenarios. Furthermore, the integrated drive control system enables greater flexibility for innovation, simplifies structural design, and reduces both adaptation and learning costs.

From Astronomy to Industrial Automation

"Being part of the TMT collaboration validates our ability to meet the world's toughest motion control challenges," said Leon C, CMO of Smooth Motor. "The same engineering principles that ensure century-long reliability in astronomy directly benefit our partners in robotics, optics, and advanced automation."

Smooth Motor's telescope-grade technology now extends to sectors where precision and endurance are critical—such as semiconductor assembly, laboratory automation, and robotic actuation. This shift from high-end lab-grade precision to designs ready for big-scale manufacturing really spotlights Smooth Motor's talent for turning fresh innovations into everyday industrial solutions.

Delivering Motion Precision Across Industries

Boasting over 30 years in the field, Smooth Motor has evolved from a basic stepper motor producer into a go-to supplier for bespoke motion systems. Its product lineup includes hybrid and linear stepper motors, can-stack and voice coil motors, plus specialized parts such as lead screws, guide rails, and custom-built assemblies. Drawing on top-tier machining skills and solid engineering insights, Smooth Motor puts together motion setups that hit the mark for needs in automation, robotics, medical tools, and semiconductor manufacturing.

Smooth Motor is actively teaming up with research groups and OEM allies to push forward cutting-edge motion systems that find the right mix of efficiency, seamless setup, and eco-conscious design.

About Smooth Motor

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Ningbo, China, Smooth Motor is a certified ISO 9001, RoHS, and CE manufacturer specializing in precision motion solutions. With a 50,000-square-meter facility and decades of expertise in hybrid and linear stepper motor technology, Smooth Motor delivers customizable assemblies for automation, medical, semiconductor, and aerospace industries. The company's engineering excellence and customer-centric approach have made it a trusted global partner for OEMs seeking high-performance and long-life motion control systems.

