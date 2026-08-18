The seasonal innovation expands the brand's pioneering GLP-1 Support Menu with a delicious and nutritious pumpkin smoothie made with 100% organic pumpkin puree, 23g+ protein, 0g added sugar and 9g fiber

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoothie King, guided by its vision to make the world a better place by nourishing healthy habits, is introducing its nutrition-forward pumpkin lineup including the Slim-N-Trim® GLP-1 Pumpkin Smoothie: the first-ever pumpkin smoothie specifically designed for guests taking GLP-1 medications or anyone seeking a more balanced way to enjoy a delicious and nutritious seasonal favorite.

Smoothie King Introduces the First-Ever Delicious and Nutritious GLP-1 Support Pumpkin Smoothie

Available for a limited time at participating Smoothie King locations nationwide, the new Slim-N-Trim GLP-1 Pumpkin Smoothie is made with 100% organic pumpkin puree and Smoothie King's pumpkin spice blend, delivering more than 23 grams of protein, 9 grams of fiber and 0 grams of added sugar. The smoothie joins the brand's GLP-1 Support Menu, which launched in 2024 marking the first of its kind from a national QSR brand.

As more consumers incorporate GLP-1 medications into their wellness routines, their nutritional priorities continue to evolve. Research shows these guests are increasingly looking for familiar foods with higher protein, more fiber and less added sugar, without sacrificing the flavors they love. The Slim-N-Trim GLP-1 Pumpkin Smoothie was thoughtfully developed to meet those needs, combining the nostalgic taste of fall with the balanced nutrition today's guests are seeking.

"For more than 50 years, Smoothie King nutritional experts have developed smoothies that thoughtfully balance nutrition with delicious taste crafted to support a range of healthy habits. As more guests began navigating GLP-1 medications and looking for trusted nutrition guidance, we saw an opportunity to apply that expertise to meet an emerging need when we first introduced the first GLP-1 Support Menu in QSR in 2024," said Lori Primavera, Vice President of R&D and Product Marketing at Smoothie King. "Now with the Slim-N-Trim GLP-1 Pumpkin Smoothie, we're continuing to lead the category by proving that seasonal favorites can be both delicious and thoughtfully developed to support today's wellness goals."

Beyond its seasonal appeal, pumpkin itself offers meaningful nutritional benefits, including,100% Organic Pumpkin, 9g of fiber, nutrient dense and meal replacement, as well as being a good source of fiber and high protein, making it a natural addition to Smoothie King's fall lineup. Like every Smoothie King smoothie, the Slim-N-Trim GLP-1 Pumpkin Smoothie was developed with care. With more than 50 years of nutrition expertise, Smoothie King approaches innovation differently, working with in-house nutritional experts to thoughtfully balance nutrients and flavor, creating menu items that are as delicious as they are nutritious.

The complete 2026 Pumpkin lineup includes:

Slim-N-Trim® GLP-1 Pumpkin Smoothie - 23g+ protein, 0g added sugar, GLP-1 friendly

- 23g+ protein, 0g added sugar, friendly Power Meal® Pumpkin - 20+g protein, meal replacement

- 20+g protein, meal replacement Coffee High Protein Pumpkin - 31+g protein, 83mg caffeine

- 31+g protein, 83mg caffeine Slim-N-Trim® Pumpkin - 13+g protein, 0g added sugar

- 13+g protein, 0g added sugar D-Lite® Pumpkin - 12+g protein

- 12+g protein Vegan Pumpkin - Plant based, 12+g protein, good source of Vitamin C

Starting August 18 through the end of September, guests can enjoy even more seasonal value by joining Smoothie King's Healthy Rewards where members can add a toast or flatbread to any 20 oz. pumpkin smoothie for just $3.99. And on August 27, Healthy Rewards members can also stop by participating locations for a free Pumpkin D-Lite® Smoothie sampling event while supplies last.

The fall pumpkin lineup is available for a limited time at participating Smoothie King locations nationwide and through the Smoothie King app.

ABOUT SMOOTHIE KING FRANCHISES, INC.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based company with more than 1,200 units nationwide. It was founded in 1973 with the mission to help others achieve better health in a delicious way through smoothies. Today, with over 50 years focused on making nutrition delicious and guided by a mission to make the world a better place by nourishing healthy habits, Smoothie King continues to design each smoothie from the ground up, working with nutritional experts to balance nutrients and flavor. In April 2023, Smoothie King expanded beyond smoothies with the launch of Smoothie Bowls. In 2025, the brand introduced its Power Eats Menu, its first nationwide rollout of food items, which earned Nation's Restaurant News' MenuMasters Healthful Innovation award in 2026. Smoothie King also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements, and more. Repeatedly recognized as a top franchise opportunity, Smoothie King was recently ranked #17 in Entrepreneur Magazine's highly competitive "Franchise 500" ranking for 2026, as well as #11 in Entrepreneur's 2025 Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners and #11 in its 2025 Top Franchises for Veterans feature. Smoothie King was also included in the 2025 Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers list, Technomic's Top 500 Chains and Franchise Times 2025 Top 400.

Press Contact:

ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS

[email protected]

SOURCE Smoothie King