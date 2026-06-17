Food menu expansion features flavorful new protein-packed flatbreads in three delicious and nutritious options – Chicken Chipotle, Chicken Ranch and Chicken Pesto – bringing guests the best kind of delicious

DALLAS, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoothie King is welcoming summer with free delicious and nutritious Hydration Watermelon Smoothies for National Smoothie Day and expansion of its food menu with brand-new flatbreads, bringing more delicious and nutritious options to the season ahead.

SMOOTHIE KING KICKS OFF SUMMER WITH FREE DELICIOUS & NUTRITIOUS HYDRATION WATERMELON SMOOTHIES ON NATIONAL SMOOTHIE DAY AND LAUNCH OF NEW PROTEIN-PACKED FLATBREADS SMOOTHIE KING KICKS OFF SUMMER WITH FREE DELICIOUS & NUTRITIOUS HYDRATION WATERMELON SMOOTHIES ON NATIONAL SMOOTHIE DAY AND LAUNCH OF NEW PROTEIN-PACKED FLATBREADS

To celebrate National Smoothie Day on June 21, new and existing Healthy Rewards members can receive a free 12 oz. Hydration Watermelon Smoothie at participating Smoothie King locations nationwide. The Hydration Watermelon Smoothie is packed with electrolytes and balances nutrients and flavor to offer the best kind of delicious. The Hydration Watermelon Smoothie is part of Smoothie King's summer watermelon lineup which also includes The Activator® Recovery Watermelon, Gut Health Greek Yogurt Watermelon, X-Treme Watermelon, and Power Meal Slim™ Watermelon smoothies - all bursting with refreshing flavor and hydration for the hottest days to come. With 50+ years of nutritional expertise, Smoothie King approaches smoothies differently, designing every recipe from the ground up and working with nutritional experts to help you satisfy your tastebuds while meeting your nutritional needs.

Smoothie King is also expanding its food menu with the launch of three brand-new Chicken Flatbreads featuring guests' choice of Chipotle, Ranch or Pesto sauce. Packed with grilled chicken, tomatoes and cheese wrapped in a lightly toasted crispy flatbread, the new offerings deliver 15 grams of protein and are 270 calories or less, bringing guests the best kind of delicious and pairing perfectly with Smoothie King smoothies.

"As temperatures rise, we know guests are looking for ways to stay hydrated. To celebrate National Smoothie Day, we are excited to offer our Hydration Watermelon Smoothie for free to new and existing Healthy Rewards members," said Shannon Gewinner, SVP of Marketing at Smoothie King. "We have received great feedback since the launch of our food menu and are thrilled to expand into flatbreads, giving guests more delicious and nutritious options every day."

Together, the expanded food offerings and this limited-time promotion further establish Smoothie King as a one-stop shop summer destination for guests seeking delicious and nutritious options – and as always, the brand has done the nutritional work, so guests don't have to. For more information about National Smoothie Day, Healthy Rewards or Smoothie King's menu offerings, visit SmoothieKing.com.

ABOUT SMOOTHIE KING FRANCHISES, INC. Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based company with more than 1,200 units nationwide. It was founded in 1973 with the mission to inspire people to live a healthy and active lifestyle

Today, with over 50 years focused on making nutrition delicious and guided by a vision to make the world a better place by nourishing healthy habits, Smoothie King continues to design each smoothie from the ground up, working with their nutritional experts to balance nutrients and flavor. In April 2023, Smoothie King expanded beyond smoothies with the launch of Smoothie Bowls. In 2025, the brand introduced its Power Eats Menu, its first nationwide rollout of food items, which earned Nation's Restaurant News' MenuMasters Healthful Innovation award in 2026. Smoothie King also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements, and more.

Repeatedly recognized as a top franchise opportunity, Smoothie King was recently ranked #17 in Entrepreneur Magazine's highly competitive "Franchise 500" ranking for 2026, as well as #11 in Entrepreneur's 2025 Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners and #11 in its 2025 Top Franchises for Veterans feature. Smoothie King was also included in the 2025 Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers list, Technomic's Top 500 Chains and Franchise Times 2025 Top 400.

Press Contact:

ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS

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SOURCE Smoothie King