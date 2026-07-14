Reality TV fan-favorite and sandwich lover Lindsay Hubbard partners with Smoothie King to celebrate the brand's NEW protein-packed flatbreads with a delicious and nutritious pairing

DALLAS, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoothie King is bringing its new protein-packed Chicken Flatbreads to center stage this summer, teaming up with television personality and entrepreneur Lindsay Hubbard. Inspired by Hubbard's unforgettable on-screen love affair with sandwiches, the campaign celebrates Smoothie King's newest handheld menu innovation: protein-packed Chicken Flatbreads. The campaign features a new digital spot and the debut of Lindsay's Summer Duo - a limited-time pairing of a Chicken Flatbread and The Activator® Recovery Watermelon Smoothie for guests looking for a delicious and nutritious meal on the go.

SMOOTHIE KING AND LINDSAY HUBBARD SERVE UP THE ULTIMATE “SUMMER DUO” WITH LAUNCH OF NEW CAMPAIGN AND THEIR DELICIOUS AND NUTRITIOUS FLATBREAD & SMOOTHIE COMBO

Known for her love of sandwiches and the unforgettable "How many sandwiches have you made for me?" moment that became one of reality TV's most iconic memes, Hubbard is taking her love of handheld favorites in a new direction with Smoothie King's delicious, folded Chicken Flatbreads. Paired with The Activator® Recovery Watermelon Smoothie, the collaboration delivers a delicious and nutritious meal on the go.

Available now at Smoothie King locations nationwide, Lindsay's Summer Duo pairs any new Chicken Flatbread - Chicken Chipotle, Chicken Ranch or Chicken Pesto - with The Activator® Recovery Watermelon Smoothie for a craveable, protein-packed pairing. Each flatbread features grilled chicken, tomatoes and cheese wrapped in a lightly toasted, crispy flatbread, delivering 15 grams of protein and 270 calories or less.

"Our new Flatbreads represent an exciting expansion of our food menu, giving guests even more delicious and nutritious options to fit their lifestyle," said Claudia Schaefer, Chief Marketing Officer at Smoothie King. "Lindsay Hubbard's iconic sandwich moment and energetic personality make her the perfect partner to showcase how our new Flatbreads pair perfectly with our signature smoothies, helping guests nourish healthy habits with a meal that's both delicious and nutritious."

A new 30-second hero spot brings the campaign to life starring Hubbard, who playfully revisits her iconic sandwich moment to introduce Smoothie King's new protein-packed flatbreads and Lindsey's Summer Duo. The spot serves as the centerpiece of the campaign and will run across connected TV, digital and social channels throughout the summer. View the campaign here: https://youtu.be/3s7HGIEOzWE.

The partnership builds on Smoothie King's continued expansion beyond smoothies, offering guests even more ways to enjoy craveable menu items designed with nutrition in mind. With more than 50 years of nutritional expertise, Smoothie King approaches every menu item by thoughtfully balancing nutrients and flavor, so guests can enjoy the best kind of delicious.

For more information about Smoothie King's menu offerings, visit SmoothieKing.com.

ABOUT SMOOTHIE KING FRANCHISES, INC. Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based company with more than 1,200 units nationwide. It was founded in 1973 with the mission to inspire people to live a healthy and active lifestyle

Today, with over 50 years focused on making nutrition delicious and guided by a vision to make the world a better place by nourishing healthy habits, Smoothie King continues to design each smoothie from the ground up, working with their nutritional experts to balance nutrients and flavor. In April 2023, Smoothie King expanded beyond smoothies with the launch of Smoothie Bowls. In 2025, the brand introduced its Power Eats Menu, its first nationwide rollout of food items, which earned Nation's Restaurant News' MenuMasters Healthful Innovation award in 2026. Smoothie King also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements, and more.

Repeatedly recognized as a top franchise opportunity, Smoothie King was recently ranked #17 in Entrepreneur Magazine's highly competitive "Franchise 500" ranking for 2026, as well as #11 in Entrepreneur's 2025 Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners and #11 in its 2025 Top Franchises for Veterans feature. Smoothie King was also included in the 2025 Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers list, Technomic's Top 500 Chains and Franchise Times 2025 Top 400.

Press Contact:

ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS

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SOURCE Smoothie King