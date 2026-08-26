SMPL Investor Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Encourages The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

Did you buy SMPL common stock between October 24, 2024 and April 8, 2026?

Affected SMPL Investor SummaryWho: The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL)

What: Securities fraud class action lawsuit filed

Securities class action lawsuit filed Class Period: October 24, 2024 through April 8, 2026

October 24, 2024 through April 8, 2026 Deadline to Seek Lead Plaintiff Status: October 13, 2026

October 13, 2026 Key Lawsuit Allegations: Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the company's strategy going into its acquisition of OWYN

Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the company's strategy going into its acquisition of OWYN Investor Action: Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) for recovery options

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com ) , a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, informs investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against The Simply Good Foods Company ("Good Foods") (NASDAQ: SMPL) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Good Foods common stock between October 24, 2024 and April 8, 2026, inclusive. The lawsuit is filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and is captioned Monroe County Employees' Retirement System v. The Simply Good Foods Company, No. 26-cv-06971 (S.D.N.Y.). Investors have until October 13, 2026, to file for lead plaintiff status.

CONTACT KTMC TO DISCUSS YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS:

If you purchased or acquired Good Foods common stock and have lost money on your investment, please provide your information here:

https://www.ktmc.com/smpl-the-simply-good-foods-company-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR_Newswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=smpl&mktm=PR

You can also contact attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq. by calling (484) 270-1453 or by email at [email protected]. There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

To view the Good Foods video on YouTube, click here: https://youtu.be/zH6SYi5Gj_4

THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT - COMPLAINT ALLEGATION SUMMARY:

Good Foods develops and sells packaged health foods and snacks under its portfolio brands that includes Quest, Atkins, and OWYN. On April 29, 2024, Good Foods announced an agreement to acquire OWYN for $280 million in an all-cash transaction, in a transaction that Good Foods claimed would diversify the company's portfolio and strengthen its presence with retail customers. The acquisition was completed on June 13, 2024, and by that October, Good Foods stated that the integration of OWYN was "progressing as planned" and assured investors that it "remain[ed] confident" in Good Food's ability to "effectively integrate OWYN."

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) following the acquisition, key managers fled Good Foods; (2) Good Foods implemented a layered organizational structure in an attempt to remedy the personnel loss, which instead was later described as bloated and lacking strategic cohesion; (3) the company experienced product quality control issues due in part to switching to an inferior supplier, causing negatively impacted sales and customer loyalty; (4) execution failures and increased management costs led to margin erosion, leading Good Foods to begin heavy discounting activities and cutting brand support; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Why did Good Foods' Stock Drop?

On April 9, 2026, Good Foods announced its second quarter 2026 earnings results, revealing that customer consumption had plummeted across all of its brands. Notably, Good Foods revealed that OWYN's quarterly sales had contracted by nearly 17% year-over-year, a start contract from the double-digit growth that Good Foods previously highlighted. In the corresponding call, Good Foods admitted, among other things, that the company had "made some strategic choices" that" ultimately weakened" its performance. On this news, the price of Good Foods common stock declined more than 27% over a two-day trading period.

WHAT THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY INVESTORS CAN DO NOW:

File to be lead plaintiff by October 13, 2026. Contact KTMC for a free case evaluation. All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Retain counsel of choice or take no action.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS FOR THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY. INVESTORS:

Good Foods investors may, no later than October 13, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Good Foods investors to contact the firm for more information.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including being recognized in Chambers & Partners USA 2026 as a Band 1 Top Firm in Securities and Class Actions, Legal 500's Tier 1 Rankings for Securities and M&A Litigation, The National Law Journal's Plaintiff's Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group's Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer's Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon's Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360's Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent. The complaint in this matter was not filed by KTMC.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

(484) 270-1453

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

[email protected]

May be considered attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP