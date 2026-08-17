SMPL Investors Have Opportunity to Lead The Simply Good Foods Company Securities Fraud Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Why: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of common stock of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) between October 24, 2024 and April 8, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 13, 2026.

So what: If you purchased Simply Good Foods common stock during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

What to do next: To join the Simply Good Foods class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/cases/the-simply-good-foods-company/join or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 13, 2026. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

Why Rosen Law: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered billions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Details of the case: According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Simply Good Foods had lost key managerial personnel following the acquisition of Only What You Need, Inc. ("OWYN") necessary for the successful integration of the acquired OWYN assets, impairing Simply Good Foods' ability to achieve the acquisition's purported strategic initiatives and financial and operational targets; (2) Simply Good Foods had materially increased its general and administrative spending to compensate for the loss of key managerial personnel, leading to an inefficient and bloated organizational structure and the lack of clear and cohesive strategic priorities for its OWYN segment; (3) the addition of a new pea protein supplier for OWYN formulations prior to the acquisition had created significant product quality issues which had negatively impacted the taste, texture, and shelf-life of OWYN products, leading to negative product reviews, depressed consumer sales, and the loss of important distributor relationships; (4) in an effort to boost sales in the short-term, Simply Good Foods had offered discounts and engaged in other promotional activities for OWYN products above its historical practices, eroding Simply Good Foods' margins but failing to achieve the desired sales turnaround; (5) in order to stem the margin erosion being suffered in its OWYN segment, Simply Good Foods had cut brand support and marketing for OWYN, further depressing product sales; and (6) as a result of the above, the OWYN acquisition had largely failed to achieve its key strategic goals, the integration of OWYN had run into severe operational and execution problems, and the business and operational results for Simply Good Foods' OWYN segment had been materially negatively impacted, undermining the acquisition's economic rationale. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Simply Good Foods class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/cases/the-simply-good-foods-company/join or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

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Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

[email protected]

www.rosenlegal.com

SOURCE THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P. A.