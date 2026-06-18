Snappt and AppFolio Partner to Strengthen Leasing Decisions Across Multifamily

The partnership brings industry-leading document fraud detection and expert forensics review directly into the FolioScreen™ Trusted Renter

NEW ORLEANS, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Snappt, the leading platform for applicant trust in multifamily housing, today announced a partnership with AppFolio that embeds Snappt's AI-powered document fraud detection directly into FolioScreen™ Trusted Renter, AppFolio's holistic applicant screening solution. The partnership will give AppFolio customers access to advanced fraud protection and faster, more confident leasing decisions, without adding complexity to their existing workflow.

Document fraud remains the most persistent and costly risk in multifamily leasing, and most of it isn't caught until it surfaces as delinquency, bad debt, or evictions. With Snappt embedded in FolioScreen, every income document submitted through the platform is analyzed by an AI engine trained on over 19 million documents, with Snappt's Fraud Forensics team in the loop for cases that require additional scrutiny.

"FolioScreen customers won't see a new vendor, a new login, or a new step. They'll see better outcomes," says Kyle Nelson, Snappt's EVP of Corporate Strategy and Growth. "Document fraud is where the leasing workflow is most exposed, and it's exactly what our platform was purpose-built to solve. Embedding Snappt inside FolioScreen means every document gets the same rigor, automatically, at scale."

Snappt's AI is purpose-built to detect the most advanced types of document fraud in property management. Clean documents receive fast, automated rulings with no manual review required. For complex cases, Snappt's Fraud Forensics team provides a human backstop that no internal screening team can replicate at scale. The result is uniform verification standards applied to every application, at every property, by every leasing agent.

For operators managing thousands of units across multiple markets, the stakes of getting fraud detection right are especially high. "Fraud in our market has become increasingly sophisticated, and we needed a solution we could trust to stay ahead of it. Having Snappt's best-in-class document verification built natively into AppFolio means our teams get industry-leading fraud detection right inside the platform they already work in every day, without adding complexity to the leasing process," says Stacy Winship, Executive Vice President at Fairgrove.

For AppFolio customers, the result is stronger leasing decisions, lower bad debt exposure, and a screening process that scales without sacrificing accuracy. For applicants, it means consistent, objective document review: the same standard, every application, every property.

About Snappt

Snappt is the industry-leading Applicant Trust Platform for the multifamily housing industry. Serving owners and operators protecting more than 2.5 million units, Snappt brings confidence, transparency, and efficiency to the leasing process by unifying advanced fraud detection, AI-powered identity and data checks, connected payroll and bank information, and verification of rent in a single platform. By helping property managers verify the truth behind every application, Snappt reduces risk, prevents bad debt, and protects community safety. Recognized for innovation and impact, Snappt has earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for two consecutive years. www.snappt.com

SOURCE Snappt