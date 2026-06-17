Snappt Reimagines Income Verification for the Modern Applicant with VerifyMyWay

New applicant experience routes renters to the right income verification method based on how they earn

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Snappt today announced the launch of VerifyMyWay, an enhanced product offering designed to route each renter to the right verification method based on how they earn. The company will debut VerifyMyWay at Apartmentalize 2026, introducing a more flexible, policy-aligned approach to income verification for multifamily operators.

VerifyMyWay helps property management teams move beyond rigid, one-size-fits-all verification. Applicants identify their income situation first, then are routed to the verification method that best fits them. Connected sources are used when available, document upload is always an option, and every submission still flows through Snappt's dedicated Fraud Forensics team. With 16,383 income combinations supported, VerifyMyWay is built for the full range of how today's renters earn.

The result is a smoother applicant experience, fewer drop-offs, and more units filled with qualified residents. Leasing teams spend less time chasing paperwork, and applicants reach the right path the first time.

"Every inefficiency in the verification process costs time, and time costs occupancy," said James Hyde, CEO at Snappt. "VerifyMyWay is built to move applicants through faster, without cutting corners on accuracy or consistency. That's where the real value is."

The launch of VerifyMyWay marks another step in Snappt's evolution toward a trust infrastructure for multifamily operators. VerifyMyWay is available now. Visit snappt.com/verifymyway to see how it fits your portfolio.

About Snappt

Snappt is the industry-leading Applicant Trust Platform for the multifamily housing industry. Serving owners and operators protecting more than 2.5 million units, Snappt brings confidence, transparency, and efficiency to the leasing process by unifying advanced fraud detection, AI-powered identity and data checks, connected payroll and bank information, and verification of rent in a single platform. By helping property managers verify the truth behind every application, Snappt reduces risk, prevents bad debt, and protects community safety. Recognized for innovation and impact, Snappt has earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for two consecutive years. www.snappt.com

SOURCE Snappt