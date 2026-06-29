SNOHOMISH CITY WORKERS RATIFY STRONG TEAMSTERS AGREEMENT

Public Sector Teamsters Win Wage Increases, Preserve Benefits

SNOHOMISH, Wash., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers in the City of Snohomish, represented by Teamsters Local 763, have overwhelmingly ratified a new collective bargaining agreement. The public works and office technical employees maintain critical infrastructure, provide essential utility services, keep roads safe, and care for the parks and public spaces that residents rely on every day.

"Our members were clear from day one: they would not accept cuts to their retirement security or fall further behind while continuing to provide essential public services," said Chad Baker, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 763. "They organized, they spoke out, they stood together, and they won. This contract proves what workers can accomplish when they refuse to back down and fight for the respect, wages, and benefits they have earned. I could not be prouder of the solidarity and determination shown by this bargaining unit."

The three-year agreement provides wage increases, preserves existing health care benefits, and increases contributions to the Teamsters Pension Fund, ensuring a more secure future for City of Snohomish workers and their families.

"I would like to express my appreciation to the city's new administration for engaging in negotiations with an open mind and a genuine willingness to listen to staff concerns," said Joe Palmer, a shop steward in the public works department. "Through clear communication and a collaborative approach, we were able to reach a new Teamsters contract that aligns with the goals of both the city and its staff."

Teamsters Local 763 has proudly represented workers in city governments, school districts, emergency response services, funeral homes, and public agencies for over 86 years. For more information, go to teamsters763.org.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 763