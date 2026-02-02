WASHINGTON EMERGENCY MEDICAL TECHNICIANS WIN TEAMSTERS CONTRACT

Local 763 Members Ratify Three-Year Agreement with AMR

SEATTLE, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 350 emergency medical technicians (EMTs) at American Medical Response (AMR), represented by Teamsters Local 763, overwhelmingly voted to ratify a strong new collective bargaining agreement.

"This contract is a major win for our EMTs, setting the standard for pay and job protections across EMS in the region," said Chad Baker, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 763. "I'm incredibly proud of our bargaining team and their relentless work to secure a strong agreement that delivers real, lasting improvements for our members and their families."

The new contract delivers a 19 percent wage increase, improved trainer pay and night shift differential, stronger protections for part-time workers, and enhanced just cause language.

"We fought and won major victories, not just a 19 percent wage increase over the three-year life of the contract, but protection for the wage-earning capacity of the members," said Sal Cossio, an EMT and bargaining committee member at Local 763. "We undercut the company's ability to use unpaid admin leave, mandated cause for reassignments, and doubled the warning period for cancelled shifts. This contract brings us the security we deserve."

Local 763 has been fighting for working-class families for more than 86 years, representing members within cities, school districts, government agencies, funeral homes, emergency response services, and many more. For more information, visit teamsterslocal763.org.

