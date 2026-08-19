Snoopy and the Gang Take the Spotlight in New Duncan Hines and Swiss Miss Collection

"Peanuts, Duncan Hines and Swiss Miss all share the ability to connect with generations of fans," said Erik Sword, VP/GM, Conagra Brands. "We're excited for our great brands to partner with Peanuts to feature the timeless charm of Snoopy, Charlie Brown and friends. Whether you're baking with family or enjoying a cozy cocoa break, these new offerings will deliver warm treats and warm smiles."

"Peanuts is synonymous with the holiday season bringing friends and families together for over 75 years," said Scott Shillet, VP Global Licensing, Hardlines, Peanuts. "We are thrilled to continue that tradition with these new Duncan Hines and Swiss Miss collections, which are sure to bring joy to Peanuts fans of all ages while they indulge in some holiday treats."

Duncan Hines Bakes Up Joy with Snoopy and Friends

Beginning this month, Duncan Hines is introducing a lineup of limited-edition baking mixes and kits that bring the playful personalities of the Peanuts gang to the baking aisle.

The collection includes:

Charlie Brown-ie Blondie Bar Mix : Bake up a unique blondie bar treat with a baking mix inspired by Charlie Brown's signature zig-zag yellow shirt pattern

: Bake up a unique blondie bar treat with a baking mix inspired by Charlie Brown's signature zig-zag yellow shirt pattern Snoopy Crinkle Cookie Mix: When life crumbles, make a cookie! This new Snoopy cookie mix will be a fan favorite among chocolate lovers of all ages

When life crumbles, make a cookie! This new Snoopy cookie mix will be a fan favorite among chocolate lovers of all ages Great Pumpkin Bundt Cake & Glaze Mix: Celebrate the Great Pumpkin this Halloween with a pumpkin-flavored Bundt ® cake with orange-colored glaze

Celebrate the Great Pumpkin this Halloween with a pumpkin-flavored Bundt cake with orange-colored glaze Snoopy Skate Yellow Cupcake Mix : As winter arrives, skate into the season with this delicious yellow cupcake mix. White frosting and blue snowflake sprinkles provide the perfect seasonal touches

: As winter arrives, skate into the season with this delicious yellow cupcake mix. White frosting and blue snowflake sprinkles provide the perfect seasonal touches Peppermint Patty Brownie Mix: Who better to be featured in a peppermint-flavored brownie mix than Peppermint Patty herself? For added holiday fun, top your brownies with your own crushed candy cane pieces

Who better to be featured in a peppermint-flavored brownie mix than Peppermint Patty herself? For added holiday fun, top your brownies with your own crushed candy cane pieces Snowball Cookie Kit: Take aim with the Lucy snowball cookies. Bake up 24 cookies covered in powdered sugar for the perfect seasonal sweet treat

The Duncan Hines Peanuts baking collection will be available in stores throughout the end of the holiday season, with new seasonal offerings arriving in 2027. Suggested retail prices range from $2.49 to $5.49.

Swiss Miss Brings Peanuts Charm to Every Cocoa Moment

Swiss Miss is joining the fun with a collection of Peanuts-inspired hot cocoa gifts and collectible items created for fans of all ages. Arriving this month, the assortment pairs the comforting, indulgent taste of Swiss Miss hot cocoa with classic Peanuts designs. During the holidays, the Swiss Miss collection makes an ideal stocking stuffer or housewarming gift.

The collection includes:

4-Pack Hot Cocoa Box Set featuring assorted flavors: This giftable four box set includes a box of milk chocolate-flavored hot cocoa featuring Charlie Brown and Snoopy; hot cocoa with marshmallows featuring Linus; peppermint-flavored hot cocoa featuring Peppermint Patty; and dark chocolate-flavored hot cocoa featuring Lucy and Snoopy. Each box contains four envelopes of Swiss Miss hot cocoa. The suggested retail price is $9.99.

This giftable four box set includes a box of milk chocolate-flavored hot cocoa featuring Charlie Brown and Snoopy; hot cocoa with marshmallows featuring Linus; peppermint-flavored hot cocoa featuring Peppermint Patty; and dark chocolate-flavored hot cocoa featuring Lucy and Snoopy. Each box contains four envelopes of Swiss Miss hot cocoa. The suggested retail price is $9.99. Collectible Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa Tin : Four envelopes of milk chocolate-flavored hot cocoa featuring Charlie Brown and Snoopy are also available in a collectible tin canister that makes a thoughtful holiday gift. The tins have a suggested retail price of $5.99.

: Four envelopes of milk chocolate-flavored hot cocoa featuring Charlie Brown and Snoopy are also available in a collectible tin canister that makes a thoughtful holiday gift. The tins have a suggested retail price of $5.99. Hot Cocoa Ornaments : Featuring one envelope of either the Charlie Brown and Snoopy-themed milk chocolate mix, or the Linus adorned mix with marshmallows, these single-serve Swiss Miss treats are perfect for hanging on the tree. The suggested retail price is $1.79.

Featuring one envelope of either the Charlie Brown and Snoopy-themed milk chocolate mix, or the Linus adorned mix with marshmallows, these single-serve Swiss Miss treats are perfect for hanging on the tree. The suggested retail price is $1.79. Swiss Miss Peppermint: A popular seasonal offering, the Swiss Miss Peppermint-flavored hot cocoa six-pack also returns for the holidays with special Peanuts-themed packaging. A carton has a suggested retail price of $3.29.

For more information on all the sweet and indulgent treats available from Duncan Hines and Swiss Miss, visit duncanhines.com and swissmiss.com.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is one of North America's leading branded food companies. We combine a 100-year history of making quality food with agility and a relentless focus on collaboration and innovation. The company's portfolio is continuously evolving to satisfy consumers' ever-changing food preferences. Conagra's brands include Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, Slim Jim®, Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, and many more. As a corporate citizen, we aim to do what's right for our business, our employees, our communities and the world.

Headquartered in Chicago, Conagra Brands generated fiscal 2025 net sales of nearly $12 billion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

About Peanuts

The characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 80% owned by the Sony Group and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz. First introduced to the world in 1950 in the Peanuts comic strip, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV, fans of all ages celebrate the brand around the world through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media, and comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital. Peanuts recently celebrated its 75th Anniversary with unprecedented worldwide exhibitions and activities, collaborations, digital marketing campaigns, and more.

Snoopy and Peanuts characters used with permission. © 2026 Peanuts Worldwide LLC

Bundt® is a registered trademark of Northland Aluminum Products, Inc. d/b/a Nordic Ware, Minneapolis MN

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Conagra Brands

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