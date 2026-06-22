SoCalGas Employees Volunteer Across Southern California, Providing 1,100+ Volunteer Hours to Help Families Access Essential Resources

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas), a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), today announced that employees dedicated more than 1,100 volunteer hours in May—equivalent to over 27 full-time workweeks—through its Glad to be of service® initiative. Spanning 38 cities and nine counties, these efforts strengthened local communities and helped connect families to resources that can reduce everyday costs—including food assistance, clothing and workforce programs.

Through 19 volunteer events and ongoing individual efforts, over 200 employees supported 57 nonprofit organizations, focusing on critical needs such as food access, housing support, workforce readiness and services for seniors and veterans.

"At SoCalGas, we know many families are feeling financial pressure right now," said Clay Faber, director of community and stakeholder engagement at SoCalGas. "That's why our employees volunteer alongside local organizations to help expand access to food, housing support and other essentials that can make a real difference."

"Collaborations like this are essential to meeting the growing need we see across Southern California," said Lt. Colonel Mike Dickinson, The Salvation Army Southern California Division. "SoCalGas employees show up ready to work and make a real difference—helping us expand access to critical resources for families who need it most."

Employees supported the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Orange County Food Bank, FIND Food Bank, Venice Family Clinic, LA Family Housing, The Salvation Army, Junior Achievement SoCal and many others, through initiatives focused on helping meet essential needs, including:

Food distribution and insecurity relief , expanding access to no-cost groceries

, expanding access to no-cost groceries Housing and homelessness support , helping individuals and families access stable, supportive housing

, helping individuals and families access stable, supportive housing Workforce development and financial readiness , including financial literacy programs and professional clothing donations

, including financial literacy programs and professional clothing donations Support for seniors and vulnerable populations , providing essential services and community connection

, providing essential services and community connection Community resilience and recovery efforts, strengthening local economic stability

Additional activities included clothing and diaper drives, youth mentorship, community cleanups and support for students, low-income households, veterans, seniors and individuals experiencing homelessness.

These volunteer efforts complement SoCalGas's broader commitment to helping customers manage energy costs through assistance programs, energy efficiency resources and community projects. They also complement employees' day-to-day work, providing additional ways to support the communities we serve. Volunteer service is ongoing throughout the year, reflecting the company's continued focus on delivering value to customers and strengthening the communities it serves. For more information, visit socalgas.com/about-us/our-impact.

About SoCalGas

SoCalGas is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States, serving more than 21 million consumers across approximately 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California. Our mission is: Safe, Reliable, and Affordable energy delivery today. Ready for tomorrow. SoCalGas is a recognized leader in the energy industry and has been named Corporate Member of the Year by the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce for its volunteer leadership in the communities it serves. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), a leading U.S. utility holding company. For more information, visit SoCalGas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on social media @SoCalGas.

Message Funded by Shareholders.

SOURCE Southern California Gas Company