SOCi Surpasses 300,000 Agents, Establishing the Largest Deployed Agentic Workforce for Localized Marketing at Enterprise Scale

SOCi's agentic workforce has saved enterprise brands 3.5 million hours and recaptured $2.5 billion in annualized marketing value with nearly 99% of tasks approved publish-ready, without added headcount.

SAN DIEGO, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi Inc. today announced that it has surpassed 300,000 deployed Genius Agents™, establishing the largest deployed agentic workforce in marketing and accelerating the shift from manual local marketing execution to autonomous operations at enterprise scale. SOCi's agents are on track to execute more than 20 million localized marketing tasks annually on behalf of enterprise brands.

In the past year, SOCi's deployed agent base has grown more than 350%, from 66,400 agents to over 300,000 today. As enterprise brands increasingly shift localized marketing execution away from overstretched teams and toward autonomous systems that operate continuously across traditional and AI search, social, reputation, and customer engagement channels.

"The agentic workforce isn't a pilot anymore… it's operational infrastructure," said Afif Khoury, CEO of SOCi. "Enterprises aren't asking if they should deploy agents. They're asking how fast they can scale them. SOCi's Genius Agents™ are already delivering measurable outcomes at a scale no human team can match."

From experimentation to operational infrastructure

When SOCi introduced Genius Agents™ in 2024, the market was still defining what agentic AI meant in practice. Today, with more than 300,000 agents executing work across search, social, and reputation channels, that debate is over.

Each Genius Agent™ is trained on a brand's voice, standards, and compliance requirements, then deployed across every location. The agents continuously execute the workflows that determine whether a brand appears in local search, earns customer trust through review engagement, and maintains a consistent presence across an increasingly fragmented discovery landscape.

As discovery expands across AI search, GEO ecosystems, social platforms, and reputation channels, brands must maintain accuracy, content freshness, and engagement signals continuously - not periodically. SOCi's agentic workforce makes that level of execution possible without increasing headcount.

What began as experimentation with AI copilots is rapidly evolving into fully operational agentic systems capable of executing localized marketing continuously, at enterprise scale.

Scale and performance at enterprise level

SOCi's latest milestone reflects both rapid scale and consistent execution quality:

300,000+ Genius Agents™ deployed

20 million+ localized marketing tasks to be executed annually

3.5 million+ hours saved

$2.5 billion+ in annualized marketing value recaptured

98.7% publish-ready acceptance rate

Enterprise brands are seeing measurable impact

The milestone reflects real outcomes across SOCi's customer base.

Nékter Juice Bar, a fast-growing multi-location restaurant brand, uses SOCi's Reputation and Local Search Agents to automate review management and strengthen local discovery. Locations with stronger review engagement consistently outperform in revenue growth, alongside gains in search visibility and social audience growth.

"It was effective right out of the box," said Jon Asher, CTO of Nékter Juice Bar. "The agents quickly learned our brand voice and now run our reputation management in the background… consistently, accurately, and at scale."

Presidium, a Texas-based real estate developer and property manager, deployed SOCi's full Genius Agent suite to unify its digital marketing operations — driving a 102% year-over-year increase in local search engagements.

"With SOCi Genius Agents™, we have more time to focus on what matters most… our customers," said CG Millier, Director of Marketing and Training at Presidium.

Across industries, brands are applying SOCi's agentic workforce to solve the same challenge at scale. Liberty Tax maintains consistent brand presence across its franchise network. Rita's Italian Ice has driven measurable ROI through automated reputation management. And The Goddard School, with more than 660 locations, has centralized marketing operations and automated review response at scale, allowing local owners to focus on delivering high-quality experiences instead of managing digital touchpoints.

Expanding the scope of autonomous execution

As enterprise deployments scale, SOCi continues to expand what Genius Agents™ can execute through an evolving library of Skills.

These Skills expand each agent's ability to execute the high-impact workflows that drive localized visibility and customer engagement at enterprise scale - from optimizing listings and local pages for both AI and traditional search, to creating timely, brand-approved content and creative assets tailored to each location. SOCi's agents can also engage customers 24/7 across reviews, questions, comments, and messaging channels, while proactively soliciting feedback and surfacing granular voice-of-customer insights across the enterprise — all governed by brand standards, permissions, and compliance controls.

The result is a compounding execution model: as new Skills are introduced, SOCi's agentic workforce expands the volume and complexity of marketing work that can be autonomously executed… without adding operational overhead.

Learn More

To learn more about SOCi's agentic workforce and how it drives multi-location visibility across AI search, GEO ecosystems, social, and reviews, visit www.soci.ai/agents.

About SOCi

SOCi is redefining how multi-location enterprises achieve local and AI search visibility with the world's first agentic workforce. Built specifically for distributed brands, SOCi's brand-trained agents are guided by a unified visibility engine that autonomously executes and optimizes local marketing work across AI search, GEO ecosystems, social, and reviews… ensuring every location is visible, discoverable, and growing in today's geo-driven landscape. Trusted by leading brands like Ford, Ace Hardware, and Liberty Tax, and recognized by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies, SOCi transforms marketing from software you manage into work that gets done… intelligently, consistently, and at scale.

Learn more at www.soci.ai or contact [email protected].

SOURCE SOCi