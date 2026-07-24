Society of Hematologic Oncology launches 2nd podcast focused on educational content in hematologic malignancies

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Society of Hematologic Oncology

Jul 24, 2026, 13:14 ET

SOHO Spotlight is a new educational podcast focused on delivering practical tips and strategies on the management of hematologic malignancies

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Hematologic Oncology (SOHO) has announced the launch of its second podcast titled, SOHO SPOTLIGHT. The podcast is focused on educational content and features leading hematologic oncology experts from around the world, who share practical tips and strategies on the management of hematologic malignancies. 

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SOHO Spotlight
SOHO Spotlight

Each episode offers in-depth conversations on emerging therapies and practice-changing developments in leukemias, lymphomas, multiple myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes, and myeloproliferative neoplasmsproviding clinicians with timely, real-world perspectives from the field's leading voices.

The inaugural episode features Dr. Jae Park from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Dr. Nicholas Short from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center discussing emerging evidence supporting safer outpatient treatment, individualized decisions regarding stem cell transplant after CAR T-cell therapy, and the potential for CAR T to move into earlier lines of treatment, with the goal of improving long-term outcomes.

To subscribe to the podcast, visit sohoonline.org / Spotify / Amazon/ YouTube/ Apple Podcast

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