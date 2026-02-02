Registration for SOHO 2026 is now open; Register by June 10, 2026 to receive early registration rates

News provided by

Society of Hematologic Oncology

Feb 02, 2026, 09:04 ET

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration for the Fourteenth Annual Meeting of the Society of Hematologic Oncology (SOHO 2026) is now open. SOHO 2026 will be held September 9–12, 2026, in Houston, Texas, with both a hybrid and virtual option. Register by June 10, 2026, to receive early registration rates. SOHO members enjoy a 40% discount on registration.

To register for SOHO 2026, go to soho.click/2026. To become a SOHO member for free, go to soho.click/join.

Continue Reading

The theme of this year's meeting, "Advancing care through collaborative science," reflects a moment when research funding is in flux and cross-sector collaboration is more important than ever, according to SOHO President John DiPersio, MD, PhD.

"There has to be more of a collaborative effort between the public and private sectors to enhance these interactions so that we can continue to do basic research and translational and clinical research because I fear the changes now might be irrevocable," he said.

SOHO 2026 meeting materials will be available on SOHO365, the SOHO mobile app.

SOHO 2026 will feature three plenary talks:

Wednesday, September 9
Alan List, MD; Precision BioSciences

Thursday, September 10
Susan O'Brien, MD; University of California Irvine Health

Friday, September 11
Neal S. Young, MD; US National Institutes of Health

For all news related to SOHO 2026, subscribe to sohoinsider.com or follow SOHO Insider on YouTube at @SocietyofHemOnc.

For questions related to the SOHO Annual Meeting, please email [email protected].

For media sponsorship opportunities, please contact Nick Luciano at [email protected].

For corporate sponsorships, please contact Jauron Valentine at [email protected].

About SOHO

The Society of Hematologic Oncology (SOHO) was established as a nonprofit corporation in 2012 with aims to promote worldwide research, education, prevention, clinical studies and optimal patient care in all aspects of hematologic malignancies and related disorders. SOHO's mission is to expedite worldwide research and education through the exchange of scientific information.

About SOHO Insider

SOHO Insider is the premier news source of SOHO. Launched in December 2024, SOHO Insider aims to be a resource for healthcare professionals working in hematology and oncology.

SOURCE Society of Hematologic Oncology

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

SOHO Insider Announces new Community Oncology Brown Bag Series

SOHO Insider, the official media platform of the Society of Hematologic Oncology (SOHO) has announced the launch of its Virtual Community Oncology...

Virtual SOHO Breakthroughs in Blood Cancers meeting launches November 20, 2025

SOHO will host its first virtual SOHO Breakthroughs in Blood Cancers (SBBC) meeting, chaired by Hagop Kantarjian, MD, of the University of Texas MD...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Education

Education

News Releases in Similar Topics