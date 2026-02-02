Registration for SOHO 2026 is now open; Register by June 10, 2026 to receive early registration rates

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration for the Fourteenth Annual Meeting of the Society of Hematologic Oncology (SOHO 2026) is now open. SOHO 2026 will be held September 9–12, 2026, in Houston, Texas, with both a hybrid and virtual option. Register by June 10, 2026, to receive early registration rates. SOHO members enjoy a 40% discount on registration.

To register for SOHO 2026, go to soho.click/2026. To become a SOHO member for free, go to soho.click/join.

The theme of this year's meeting, "Advancing care through collaborative science," reflects a moment when research funding is in flux and cross-sector collaboration is more important than ever, according to SOHO President John DiPersio, MD, PhD.

"There has to be more of a collaborative effort between the public and private sectors to enhance these interactions so that we can continue to do basic research and translational and clinical research because I fear the changes now might be irrevocable," he said.

SOHO 2026 meeting materials will be available on SOHO365, the SOHO mobile app.

SOHO 2026 will feature three plenary talks:

Wednesday, September 9

Alan List, MD; Precision BioSciences

Thursday, September 10

Susan O'Brien, MD; University of California Irvine Health

Friday, September 11

Neal S. Young, MD; US National Institutes of Health

About SOHO

The Society of Hematologic Oncology (SOHO) was established as a nonprofit corporation in 2012 with aims to promote worldwide research, education, prevention, clinical studies and optimal patient care in all aspects of hematologic malignancies and related disorders. SOHO's mission is to expedite worldwide research and education through the exchange of scientific information.

About SOHO Insider

SOHO Insider is the premier news source of SOHO. Launched in December 2024, SOHO Insider aims to be a resource for healthcare professionals working in hematology and oncology.

