SOCO® Launches Small-Pack Solidification Solutions for Healthcare and Emergency Sanitation Applications

The new solutions rapidly convert compatible liquid waste into stable gel form, addressing critical needs in environments requiring quick, safe waste management with minimal infrastructure. The products help reduce leakage, splashing, odor release and contamination risks across healthcare, outdoor travel and emergency response scenarios. Visit [www.socochem.com] to learn more about product specifications.

Addressing Liquid Waste Challenges in Critical Environments

Liquid waste handling presents practical challenges in professional and field-use scenarios. In healthcare settings, collected medical liquids may create risks during collection, storage and transportation, potentially increasing workload for healthcare staff and raising cross-contamination concerns.

In outdoor and emergency environments, users often face limited access to sanitation infrastructure. For camping, road trips, mobile toilets, first-aid kits and disaster relief scenarios, liquid waste must be handled in ways that are lightweight, portable, hygienic and easy to dispose of.

SOCO's small-pack solidification solutions enable safer liquid waste handling where speed, portability, odor control and operational simplicity are essential.

Medical Liquid Waste Solidification for Healthcare Applications

SOCO's medical-use solidification solution is developed for scenarios involving urine bags, negative pressure drainage bags and medical waste liquid collection containers. Supplied in pre-dosed individual sachets, the product eliminates the need for manual weighing or on-site proportioning, supporting accurate dosing and improved user safety.

Upon contact with compatible medical waste liquids, the solidification agent rapidly absorbs liquid and forms a stable gel, helping reduce leakage, dripping, splashing and odor release during collection, storage and transportation. The formula can be customized according to different liquid waste stream characteristics, including pH levels and organic components.

Lightweight Solidification for Outdoor and Emergency Use

The outdoor-use solution is supplied in compact individual sachets designed for backpacks, vehicle compartments, emergency kits or portable sanitation systems. Once added to compatible liquid waste, the product forms a stable gel within approximately 30 seconds, without requiring water, rinsing, mixing or additional tools.

By locking liquid waste into gel form, the solution helps reduce leakage and odor associated with ammonia and amines, making temporary waste handling cleaner and more manageable where standard sanitation facilities are unavailable.

Custom Small-Pack Supply for OEM and Private-Label Programs

SOCO supports OEM, ODM and private-label programs for healthcare product suppliers, portable toilet brands, outdoor equipment companies and emergency preparedness distributors. Small-pack solutions can be customized across multiple dimensions, including formula performance, sachet weight, packaging materials and application-specific dosage design.

"Liquid waste handling is becoming more scenario-specific, especially in healthcare, portable sanitation and emergency environments," said a regional market IVY from SOCO®. "Our goal is to help customers develop solidification products that are easier to use, safer to operate and more adaptable to their target markets."

SOCO is now open to sample requests, OEM/ODM inquiries and distribution cooperation from healthcare, outdoor, sanitation and emergency preparedness partners globally.

About SOCO®

Qingdao SOCO New Material Co., Ltd. ("SOCO®")is a technology-driven manufacturer specializing in water-absorbing and retention solutions for agricultural and industrial applications. The company focuses on application-led research and development, developing customized solutions tailored to specific operating needs across industrial and infrastructure settings. Through continued product development and collaboration with global partners, SOCO® supports customers with solutions designed to improve water management, resource efficiency and project performance.

Media Contact

Anna / Qingdao SOCO New Material Co., Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.socochem.com

SOURCE Qingdao SOCO New Material Co., Ltd.