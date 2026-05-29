SOCO® to Showcase Soil Hydrogel Solutions for Horticulture and Turf Management at Hort Connections 2026

ADELAIDE, Australia, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As climate variability, drought pressure, and water scarcity continue to challenge agricultural productivity across Australia and the Asia-Pacific region, Qingdao SOCO New Material Co., Ltd. ("SOCO®"), a global provider of soil hydrogel technologies, will participate in Hort Connections 2026, one of Australia's leading horticulture and fresh produce industry events. The exhibition will take place from June 1-4, 2026, at the Adelaide Convention Centre in Australia,where SOCO will present its latest water-saving hydrogel technologies and localized agricultural solutions at Booth 141.

At the event, SOCO® will highlight two major application scenarios tailored for the horticulture market:

Soil hydrogel solutions for horticulture and flower cultivation

Advanced moisture-retention solutions for turf and landscaping management

Designed for drought-prone and water-restricted environments, SOCO® Soil hydrogel technologies help improve soil water retention, reduce irrigation frequency, enhance root-zone moisture management, and improve transplant survival rates under challenging climate conditions. Our products are capable of absorbing and retaining large volumes of water and gradually releasing moisture back into the soil as needed by plants. The solutions are widely used in horticulture, landscaping, nurseries, turf management, fruit tree planting, and ecological greening projects.

"Australia is one of the most important strategic markets for sustainable horticulture and smart water management technologies," said a regional market representative from SOCO®. "As water conservation becomes increasingly critical for the future of agriculture and landscaping, we believe advanced soil hydrogel technologies will play a key role in improving water-use efficiency, plant resilience, and long-term sustainability."

During Hort Connections 2026, SOCO's local sales representatives, agricultural technical specialists, and international business team will meet with growers, distributors, landscape contractors, and industry partners to discuss localized application strategies and integrated agricultural water-management solutions.

Beyond standalone hydrogel products, SOCO® also provides integrated application support and technical consultation services, helping customers optimize product dosage, soil integration methods, irrigation compatibility, and crop-specific application programs.

Agricultural experts increasingly recognize that improving soil water retention capacity and root-zone efficiency will become essential components of climate-resilient agriculture in the coming decades. Through continuous innovation in polymer technology and sustainable agricultural materials, SOCO® aims to support growers and horticultural professionals in building more efficient and environmentally responsible production systems.

Visitors attending Hort Connections 2026 are invited to connect with SOCO® at Stand 141 to explore the company's latest new hydrogel technologies and sustainable horticultural solutions.

In recent years, SOCO® has continued expanding its global agricultural business footprint by providing customized hydrogel solutions for customers across America, Australia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company focuses on helping agricultural producers reduce water consumption, improve fertilizer utilization efficiency, and increase crop performance in drought-stressed environments.

For more information, please visit: www.socopolymer.com

Follow us on LinkedIn: @SOCO SOIL HYDROGEL

SOURCE Qingdao SOCO New Material Co., Ltd.