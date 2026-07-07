SOCOTEC BRINGS AAR, ADVANCE TESTING, AND NINYO & MOORE UNDER THE SOCOTEC BRAND, STRENGTHENING ITS COMMITMENT TO AMERICA'S INFRASTRUCTURE

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCOTEC today announced the completion of the rebranding of AAR, Advance Testing, and Ninyo & Moore, bringing these respected organizations together under the SOCOTEC brand and creating a stronger national platform to support the country's growing infrastructure, energy and development needs.

This milestone marks another important step in SOCOTEC's ambition to become the trusted partner of choice for the built environment and critical infrastructure sectors across the United States. Today, SOCOTEC brings together more than 1,700 professionals, over 40 offices and more than 25 laboratories nationwide, positioning the company among the country's leading technical consulting, engineering and testing platforms.

With established operations spanning the nation, SOCOTEC offers clients greater access to local expertise backed by the resources of an international organization. This expanded presence enables the company to support increasingly complex programs across transportation, energy, education facilities, mining and digital infrastructure sectors, including the rapidly growing data center market, while maintaining the responsiveness and market knowledge of local teams.

Through its network of laboratories and technical experts, SOCOTEC provides services supporting the full lifecycle of infrastructure and built assets—from planning and design through construction and operation. These capabilities include construction materials testing and inspection, geotechnical engineering, building performance, specialty engineering, environmental consulting, project advisory, dispute resolution services, and specialty laboratory expertise such as petrographic analysis. By bringing these complementary disciplines together under one brand, SOCOTEC enables clients to access a broader range of technical expertise across the United States.

Over the past several years, SOCOTEC has significantly expanded its U.S. presence through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. The company now supports some of the nation's most complex infrastructure and development projects and continues to invest in the talent, technical capabilities and geographic reach required to meet growing client demands.

While clients will increasingly see the SOCOTEC brand across the United States, existing legal entities, contracts, and project teams remain unchanged, ensuring continuity and a seamless experience for clients and partners.

"The United States is investing at an unprecedented scale in transportation, energy, digital and industrial infrastructure," said Nicolas Detchepare, CEO of SOCOTEC USA. "Our ambition is clear: to become the trusted partner of choice for the organizations shaping the built environment and critical infrastructure of tomorrow. Bringing Advance Testing, AAR and Ninyo & Moore under the SOCOTEC brand reflects the scale, expertise and national reach we have built to support that ambition. We have created a platform capable of supporting our clients' most complex technical challenges, wherever they operate across the country."

Together under the SOCOTEC brand, these organizations form a stronger national platform positioned to help clients address the growing complexity of the built environment and critical infrastructure sectors. By combining local expertise with national scale and global capabilities, SOCOTEC is accelerating its ambition to become the trusted partner of choice for the projects that will shape America's future.

ABOUT SOCOTEC

In the United States, SOCOTEC is a leading provider of testing, inspection, certification and consulting services, helping clients optimize the performance, safety and sustainability of their built assets and infrastructure. With more than 1,700 professionals, over 40 offices and more than 25 laboratories across the United States, SOCOTEC delivers multidisciplinary solutions throughout the lifecycle of buildings, infrastructure and industrial assets. Its expertise spans construction materials testing, geotechnical engineering, environmental consulting, engineering review, code advisory, asset integrity, building envelope, fire & life safety and accessibility, advisory services and specialty technical services supporting some of the nation's most complex infrastructure projects.

For more than 70 years, the SOCOTEC Group, chaired by Hervé Montjotin, has built its reputation as an independent, trusted third party in risk management, compliance, safety, health, and environmental services across the Building, Real Estate, Infrastructure, and Industry sectors. The Group supports public and private clients throughout the entire asset lifecycle, helping strengthen the safety, quality, and longevity of the built environment.

A leader in its field, SOCOTEC is the No. 1 provider of construction inspection in France and geotechnical and construction quality control services in the United Kingdom and Italy. The Group operates in 25 countries with 15,000 employees and 250,000 clients, generating consolidated revenues of €1.850 billion—60% of which come from international markets. With more than 250 external accreditations, SOCOTEC acts as a trusted and accredited partner in major projects worldwide.

Visit www.socotec.us and www.socotec.com for more information.

SOURCE SOCOTEC