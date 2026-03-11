SOCOTEC EXPANDS FURTHER INTO MID-ATLANTIC WITH STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF AMERICAN ENGINEERS GROUP

Grows multidisciplinary engineering capabilities in Pennsylvania and Maryland, adding 60 experts across multiple locations

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCOTEC, a global leader in risk management and technical consulting in construction, real estate and infrastructure, announced today the acquisition of American Engineers Group (AEG), a multidisciplinary engineering consultancy based in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. This transaction marks SOCOTEC's entry into the Pennsylvania and Maryland markets and furthers the company's strategic expansion across the United States infrastructure sector. AEG is an exceptional addition to SOCOTEC's growing Infrastructure platform, which started with the acquisition of Ninyo and Moore out West, then Advance Testing in the Northeast, and AAR in the Pacific Northwest.

Expanding Technical Capabilities in Key Mid-Atlantic Markets

Founded in 1959, AEG brings over 65 years of expertise and nearly 60 professionals to SOCOTEC – including civil and structural engineers, geotechnical engineers, geologists, hydrologists, environmental specialists, surveyors, GIS technicians, and construction inspectors. The company operates four offices across the Mid-Atlantic region – in Mechanicsburg, Philadelphia, Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, and Largo, Maryland – and an AASHTO-accredited and USACE-validated Materials Testing Laboratory, enabling comprehensive quality control services for infrastructure projects.

AEG's technical capabilities span the full project lifecycle, encompassing:

Engineering – Geotechnical, civil/structural, transportation, environmental design, and foundation analysis

– Geotechnical, civil/structural, transportation, environmental design, and foundation analysis Materials Testing – Quality control and assurance for construction projects

– Quality control and assurance for construction projects Surveying & GIS – Precise land surveying and geographic information systems

– Precise land surveying and geographic information systems Construction Inspection – On-site oversight and compliance verification

– On-site oversight and compliance verification Environmental Services – Site assessments and hydrological studies

Transportation infrastructure represents nearly 90% of AEG's project portfolio, ranging from bridge and highway design to major expressway developments, as well as transit projects. The firm also maintains significant expertise in ports, dams and levees, landfills, renewable energy facilities, and complex civil infrastructure.

Building on Momentum

The AEG acquisition follows a series of strategic moves that have positioned SOCOTEC as a major player in U.S. construction and infrastructure services. Alongside its strategic acquisitions, SOCOTEC has pursued organic growth, recently establishing new offices in high-growth markets including Austin, Texas, to meet surging demand for infrastructure and construction services across key U.S. metropolitan areas. This dual-track expansion strategy reflects SOCOTEC's commitment to delivering comprehensive, locally responsive services while building a robust national platform.

Nicolas Detchepare, CEO of SOCOTEC USA, said: "AEG brings exceptional technical depth, an outstanding reputation for transportation infrastructure excellence, and decades of trusted client relationships throughout Pennsylvania and Maryland. As we establish our presence in these strategically important markets, AEG provides the ideal foundation for growth. Together, we will deliver enhanced capabilities and resources to support the region's critical infrastructure needs while maintaining the local expertise and client service that have defined AEG's success for more than six decades."

Herve Montjotin, CEO of the SOCOTEC Group, added: "As the highly skilled AEG team joins SOCOTEC US in Q1 2026, we're reinforcing our commitment to expanding our U.S. operations – a cornerstone of the SOCOTEC Group's strategic vision – while enhancing our distinctive TIC capabilities in the infrastructure sector."

Vijay Gupta, CEO of American Engineers Group, concluded: "Joining SOCOTEC creates tremendous opportunities for our team and clients. For 65 years, AEG has been committed to delivering engineering excellence and building lasting relationships throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. SOCOTEC's global resources, technical breadth, and commitment to quality align perfectly with our values and vision. This partnership enables us to expand our service offerings, access new markets, and continue supporting the infrastructure projects that strengthen our communities. We're excited to contribute to SOCOTEC's growth while maintaining the personalized approach and technical rigor our clients expect."

With the addition of AEG, SOCOTEC continues to execute a deliberate growth strategy that has transformed the company from a specialized consultancy in 2019 into a 1,700-person, multi-disciplinary organization operating across more than 40 offices nationwide and over 25 accredited Construction Materials Testing facilities coast to coast.

ABOUT SOCOTEC

For more than 70 years, the SOCOTEC Group, chaired by Hervé Montjotin, has built its reputation as an independent, trusted third party in risk management, compliance, safety, health, and environmental services across the Building, Real Estate, Infrastructure, and Industry sectors.

As a guarantor of the integrity, sustainability, and performance of built assets, SOCOTEC provides a comprehensive range of Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) services—from its historical expertise in technical control to advanced consulting and risk management solutions for construction, infrastructure, and industrial facilities. The Group supports public and private clients throughout the entire asset lifecycle, helping strengthen the safety, quality, and longevity of the built environment.

A leader in its field, SOCOTEC is the No. 1 provider of construction inspection in France and geotechnical and construction quality control services in the United Kingdom and Italy. The Group operates in 26 countries with 15,000 employees and 250,000 clients, generating consolidated revenues of €1.850 billion—60% of which come from international markets. With more than 250 external accreditations, SOCOTEC acts as a trusted and accredited partner in major projects worldwide.

In the United States, SOCOTEC brings together the highly technical expertise of 1,700 professionals across 40+ offices and comprehensive service lines, including Building Performance and Compliance, CMT & Laboratories, Forensics & Expert Services, Geotechnical Services, Specialty Engineering, Project Advisory & Risk Management, Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS), Data Intelligence & Compliance, Professional Training & Certification. SOCOTEC's multidisciplinary teams deliver trusted expertise to help clients design, build, and maintain resilient, compliant, and high-performing assets across the built environment.

Visit www.socotec.us and www.socotec.com for more information.

