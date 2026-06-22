Software Defined Vehicle Market worth $1,707.36 billion by 2035 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Software Defined Vehicle Market is projected to grow from USD 447.55 billion in 2026 to USD 1,707.36 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 16.0%.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Software Defined Vehicle Market'

Software Defined Vehicle Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2035

2026-2035 2026 Market Size: USD 447.55 Billion

USD 447.55 Billion 2035 Projected Market Size: USD 1707.36 Billion

USD 1707.36 Billion CAGR (2026–2035): 16.0%

Software Defined Vehicle Market Trends & Insights:

Vehicle operating systems are accelerating software adoption.

Rising software complexity is driving zonal architecture adoption.

Software-centric architectures are accelerating SDV growth in Europe.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=187205966

The software defined vehicle (SDV) market is emerging as a core segment of the automotive sector as manufacturers are transitioning toward software-centric vehicle architectures that support continuous functionality upgrades and intelligent user experiences. The increasing integration of ADAS, digital cockpit systems, connectivity features, and vehicle control applications is driving the need for centralized vehicle computing and zonal architecture, enabling multiple functions to operate through fewer electronic control units. Simultaneously, rising adoption of 5G technology is strengthening high bandwidth, low-latency communication capabilities, allowing automakers to deliver faster Vehicle OTA Updates, support real-time data processing, and enhance Connected Vehicle Platform performance.

As vehicle software becomes a strategic revenue generator, the SDV market is creating new opportunities beyond traditional vehicle sales. Pay-per-use mobility-based pricing models are enabling consumers and fleet operators to access software-enabled services according to actual usage patterns, improving flexibility while generating recurring revenue streams for automakers. Further, digital twin technology is supporting virtual monitoring of vehicle systems, allowing manufacturers and service providers to identify faults, simulate repair scenarios, and respond more effectively during emergency maintenance situations. Combined with the growing adoption of Automotive Cloud Platform infrastructure, feature-on-demand services, and evolving autonomous vehicle software capabilities, these innovations are strengthening the long-term value proposition of software-defined mobility.

Vehicle operating systems are accelerating software adoption.

The software segment is the fastest-growing offering in the SDV market due to increasing adoption of vehicle operating systems, over-the-air (OTA) updates, AI-powered driving functions, connected services, and subscription-based business models. Automakers are increasingly investing in proprietary software platforms to enable continuous feature deployment, improve vehicle performance, enhance cybersecurity, and generate recurring revenue throughout the vehicle lifecycle. For instance, in March 2025, Mercedes-Benz Group launched the new CLA powered by MB.OS, enabling continuous software upgrades and AI-driven services, while in June 2025, BMW Group introduced its next-generation Panoramic iDrive software ecosystem for Neue Klasse vehicles, reinforcing the industry's shift toward software-centric vehicle development and digital service monetization.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=187205966

Rising software complexity is driving zonal architecture adoption.

Zonal control architecture is emerging as a key foundation for software-defined Vehicles, organizing vehicle electronics based on physical zones rather than functional domains and connecting zonal controllers to centralized high-performance computers. The architecture is being driven by increasing software complexity, growing deployment of ADAS and autonomous driving technologies, rising adoption of connected and electric vehicles, and the need to reduce wiring, weight, and hardware costs. Its applications include digital cockpits, autonomous driving, battery management, vehicle connectivity, chassis control, and AI-enabled functions. Major OEMs such as Tesla, Mercedes-Benz Group, Volkswagen Group, Stellantis, Hyundai Motor Group, General Motors, NIO, and XPENG are actively developing zonal platforms. For instance, in May 2026, Stellantis expanded deployment of its STLA Brain architecture incorporating zonal controllers, while in March 2026, Volkswagen Group and Rivian validated a next-generation SDV architecture based on zonal computing principles, highlighting the industry's transition toward centralized and software-centric vehicle platforms.

Software-centric architectures are accelerating SDV growth in Europe.

Europe is emerging as the fastest-growing region in the software defined vehicle market due to strong regulatory support for connected and software-updatable vehicles, rapid electrification, increasing investments in centralized computing platforms, and aggressive software transformation initiatives by leading European automakers. The region is also benefiting from growing adoption of zonal architectures, AI-enabled vehicle functions, and vehicle operating systems that support continuous feature deployment throughout the vehicle lifecycle. For instance, in February 2025, Stellantis unveiled STLA AutoDrive, its in-house Level 3 automated driving system built on the STLA Brain architecture, strengthening its software-defined vehicle strategy. In March 2025, Mercedes-Benz Group launched the new CLA, the company's first vehicle based on the MB.OS software platform, enabling AI-powered services and OTA updates. In March 2026, Volkswagen Group and Rivian's joint venture successfully completed testing of their next-generation SDV architecture for future Volkswagen, Audi, and Scout vehicles, while in May 2026, Stellantis expanded its partnership with Applied Intuition to accelerate deployment of the next-generation STLA Brain software platform across its vehicle portfolio. These developments highlight Europe's accelerating transition toward software-centric vehicle architectures.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=187205966

Top Companies in Software Defined Vehicle Market:

The Top Companies in Software Defined Vehicle Market are Tesla (US), Li Auto Inc. (China), NIO (China), Rivian (US), and XPENG Inc. (China).

Browse Adjacent Market: Automotive and Transportation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Automotive Software Market

Connected Car Market

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets