Soil Connect Launches Dirt Quotes Hub: A Construction Dirt RFQ Platform for Earthwork Pricing, Sourcing and Benchmarking

A new tool that helps developers, builders, and contractors collect real-time fill dirt and haul quotes, benchmark market rates, and de-risk preconstruction earthwork budgets.

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Soil Connect, the largest construction dirt marketplace and data platform in the United States, today announced the launch of Dirt Quotes Hub, a new Request for Quote (RFQ) solution designed to modernize how the industry sources, prices, and plans for dirt movement.

Developers, builders, and contractors can now submit RFQs for fill dirt import and export needs, to a broad network of contractors, suppliers, dirt brokers, and haulers, while delivering visibility into market pricing and supply-demand dynamics.

Soil Connect Marketplace Logo

Solving One of Construction's Most Opaque and Inefficient Markets

Earthwork can represent 5% to 15% of a typical site development budget, yet pricing estimates on the same project routinely vary widely across vendors. Pricing is locally fragmented and reliant on manual outreach and relationships, leaving even experienced builders without a fair-market reference point.

Soil Connect's Quotes Hub changes that.

By centralizing RFQs and distributing them across Soil Connect's national network, the platform allows users to:

Save time by quickly collecting competitive dirt quotes

by quickly collecting competitive dirt quotes Pay a fair price by understanding real market pricing on fill dirt and haul services

by understanding real market pricing on fill dirt and haul services Save money through better matches and shorter haul distances

through better matches and shorter haul distances Reduce risk in preconstruction budgeting and earthwork forecasting

Customers using Soil Connect save an average of 34% on dirt and hauling costs versus traditional sourcing methods.

Unlocking the Power of the Largest Dirt Network

Quotes Hub leverages Soil Connect's marketplace of dirt buyers, sellers, dirt hauling operators, and subcontractors. The network now includes more than 13,000 users across regional markets, including Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia, Ohio, Indiana, Virginia, Nevada and Northeast markets, so users are not limited to their existing relationships.

Users can:

Tap into a broader fill dirt and aggregates marketplace

Discover new supply and disposal options near their projects

Maximize efficiency and cost savings by finding closer connections and shorter haul routes

Driving Transparency in Dirt Supply and Demand

Quotes Hub delivers true visibility into dirt market conditions. Since launching in 2019, Soil Connect has facilitated the movement of more than 30 million cubic yards of dirt and saved customers over $100 million on import and export budgets. The platform is now used by 80% of the top US home builders, 30% of the top general contractors, and 30% of the top industrial developers.

By aggregating quote activity and pricing data, Soil Connect enables customers to:

Identify supply and demand imbalances in their region

Benchmark dirt pricing across vendors and geographies

Confidently determine fair pricing for clean fill dirt, topsoil, and disposal

Leadership Perspective

"Whenever I had dirt, nobody needed it. Whenever I needed dirt, nobody had it. I felt like I was always paying more than what was fair for dirt," said Cliff Fetner, Founder of Soil Connect.

"With Quotes Hub, we're giving customers the ability to see the market clearly: what pricing looks like, where opportunities exist, and how to make smarter decisions. It's about transparency, efficiency, and saving time and money on every project."

How to Start

Quotes Hub is now available nationwide as part of Soil Connect's software and services. Visit marketplace.soilconnect.com/dashboard or email [email protected] to start a free trial.

New Partnership Announcement: Soil Connect + TraceAir

Soil Connect also announced a new partnership with TraceAir, the enterprise software platform modernizing land development with drone data and AI-powered workflows. TraceAir is now used by 17 of the top 20 US homebuilders.

This partnership combines:

TraceAir : accurate cut/fill data, earthwork volumes, and site visibility from drone imagery

: accurate cut/fill data, earthwork volumes, and site visibility from drone imagery Soil Connect: real-time dirt pricing, competitive quotes, dirt matching, dirt hauling production management tools and national network access

Together, customers can align what they have (or need) with what it should cost, creating a more data-driven approach to dirt planning and execution.

By combining site intelligence with market intelligence, customers can:

Improve preconstruction budgeting accuracy

Validate earthwork quantities and dirt pricing

Reduce risk from inaccurate volume or cost estimates

Make faster decisions on sourcing and logistics

"Our customers rely on accurate site data to make critical earthwork decisions," said Alena Petrova, Vice President of Product at TraceAir. "We're aligned with Soil Connect's vision of bringing transparency to earthwork pricing -- especially in today's economic environment where cost control is paramount. We see real potential in connecting our precise volume data with their marketplace intelligence to help mutual clients optimize their earthwork spending and execute more efficiently. We're actively exploring how to best support that joint vision."

About Soil Connect

Soil Connect is the largest dirt marketplace and materials management platform, serving construction projects across the United States. The platform combines market intelligence, supplier networks, logistics, and tracking to help builders, developers, and contractors reduce costs, avoid delays, and improve efficiency across all phases of construction. Learn more at www.soilconnect.com.

About TraceAir

TraceAir is the enterprise software platform modernizing land development and construction with drone data and AI-powered workflows, integrating site scans, topographic data, and project analytics into a single turnkey solution. Learn more at www.traceair.net.

SOURCE Soil Connect