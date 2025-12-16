Soil Connect Announces Strong Year of Growth, New Product Launch, Key Hire, Expanded Market Footprint, and Major Customer Wins

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Soil Connect —the construction industry's largest dirt data, procurement, hauling, and materials management platform—today announced significant momentum in 2025, fueled by platform adoption, subscription growth, expansion into new regions and the rollout of solutions built specifically for preconstruction and estimating teams.

Calendar Year Performance Metrics

Soil Connect Marketplace Logo

150% Year-over-Year revenue growth

30 million+ cubic yards of dirt sourced, moved, or managed through the platform

$100 million+ saved for customers on their dirt import/export budgets

Expansion into 9 new regional markets

The Nation's Largest Dirt Network, surpassing 13,000 Users

New Market Growth

Soil Connect expanded operations into 9 regional markets, including new metros in NC, SC, CO, FL, CA, AZ & GA, driven by development activity, hauling network centralization, and increased demand for dirt sourcing visibility.

New Product: Soil Connect Quote Hub

Soil Connect introduced the BETA version of its latest offering; a dedicated preconstruction focused product and service that assists estimators and bidding teams by providing:

Real-time and future forecasting for dirt market rates and regional pricing intelligence

Project-specific quote support and vendor sourcing

Benchmarking, bid reviews, and material movement strategy

"Preconstruction teams are often forced to build dirt budgets without reliable market data," said Jonathan Alvarado , CEO of Soil Connect . "Just like you'd never buy a house without knowing the comps, contractors shouldn't estimate dirt costs blind or based on only a couple quotes from their own network. Soil Connect's Quote Hub gives PreCon teams the market data and quotes they need to set accurate dirt import and export budgets, avoiding costly downstream change orders."

The full product offering will be released in early 2026, enabling preconstruction teams to deliver faster bid cycles, more accurate dirt budgets and tighter value-engineering.

Major Customer & Partnership Wins

Soil Connect secured multi-project and enterprise relationships with:

60% of the Top Home Builders in the US

20% of the Top Industrial Developers in the US

35% of the Top General Contractors in the US

An executive for the largest home builder in the US recently said:

"Using Soil Connect on 3 projects last year, I was able to save our company money, but more importantly I was able to save time delivering lots. Several times I had earth work contractors doing final grade on 200+ lot projects, realize we were running long or short, and within 2-3 days Soil Connect had trucks hauling off, or bringing me dirt. Nearly as simple as sending them a text message and the ball began rolling. As a Land Development P.M. dirt is your enemy, and Soil Connect is your friend. Simple as that." - Kyle

Redefining the Dirt Economy

Earthwork remains one of the most cost-sensitive and variable phases of construction. Builders, Developers and GCs often face inaccurate dirt quantity planning, unpredictable hauling costs, limited visibility into fair market rates, and fragmented sourcing. Soil Connect addresses these challenges by centralizing market data, supplier networks, trucking coordination, and real-time movement tracking on one platform.

"Construction teams are under growing pressure to control cost and reduce risk," said Jonathan Alvarado (CEO). "New projects are becoming increasingly expensive to deliver, with very few cost reduction levers to pull. Soil Connect provides the intelligence and execution capabilities to make informed decisions before dirt moves, allowing land development and construction professionals to save money on dirt import/export, one of the last project cost line items that can truly be reduced across almost all projects."

About Soil Connect

Soil Connect is the largest marketplace and materials management platform for dirt, aggregates, and dirt-related services. The platform combines market intelligence, supplier networks, project logistics, and digital tracking to help builders, developers, and contractors reduce costs, avoid delays, and improve efficiency across all preconstruction and construction phases of their projects.

Learn more at: www.soilconnect.com

SOURCE Soil Connect