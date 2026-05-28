Solayer Expands Into Multi-Asset Trading With Launch of Margin Trade

Built on Solana, Margin Trade combines unified margin, real-time execution, and multi-asset exposure within a single trading environment

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solayer today announced the rollout of the public testnet for Margin Trade, a new Solana-native perpetual trading platform designed to support unified margin across multiple asset classes, including crypto, commodities, and equities.

Built by team members from Solayer Labs, ex-traders from Citadel and Kraken, Margin Trade's launch marks Solayer's latest expansion beyond infrastructure into real-time financial markets.

Margin Trade, launching on Solana, aims to provide traders with a single collateral system capable of supporting exposure across digital assets and traditional market instruments within one onchain platform.

The initial private testnet was rolled out last week to a select group of early users and partners, with Solayer actively onboarding traders from its existing waitlist and finalizing ecosystem integrations, marketing collaborations, and strategic partnerships ahead of broader public access.

"Most perpetual futures trading infrastructure today remains siloed across separate markets and fragmented collateral account structures," said Joshua Sum, Chief Product Officer at Solayer Labs. "Margin Trade is designed to bring capital efficiency, real-time execution, and multi-asset exposure in a unified environment that feels closer to the vision of truly global financial markets than traditional trading platforms."

Solayer launched a public version of Margin Trade on Solana testnet this week, opening access to a broader user base and ecosystem partners. The public rollout will be accompanied by technical explainers, market structure discussions, and product-focused research outlining the platform's design philosophy and trading infrastructure.

At launch, Margin Trade is expected to support:

Crypto perpetual markets

perpetual markets Commodities including Gold, Silver, and Oil

The MT500, a synthetic equity index designed to track broad U.S. equity market exposure

Future expansion into single-stock equities and volatility products

Solayer also plans to introduce trading competitions, ranking systems, and referral-based incentive programs as part of the broader ecosystem rollout.

Margin Trade is being positioned as a fully Solana-native trading platform, leveraging hardware accelerated infrastructure and high-performance execution environment from the Solayer chain, to support low-latency execution and scalable order processing.

The launch marks Solayer's latest push into real-time financial applications following recent initiatives including Solayer Pay, the company's stablecoin payments product, and a $35 million ecosystem fund backing high-throughput onchain applications.

About Solayer

Solayer is a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain compatible with the Solana Virtual Machine. Solayer is designed for real-time, high-throughput onchain applications, delivering 330K+ TPS and ~400ms finality while using SOL for gas. The network enables developers to build performance-critical decentralized systems without sacrificing composability or execution speed.

Media Contact

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SOURCE Solayer