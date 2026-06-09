Solayer Announces Mainnet Launch of Margin Trade, Bringing Unified Multi-Asset Trading Onchain

New Solana-native platform enables trading across crypto, commodities, and equities through a single margin account

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solayer today announced the mainnet launch of Margin Trade, a Solana-native perpetual trading platform designed to unify crypto, commodities, and equities within a single onchain trading environment.

Built by contributors from Solayer Labs alongside former traders from leading financial institutions and crypto exchanges, Margin Trade introduces a new approach to onchain markets by enabling traders to access multiple asset classes through a unified trading experience while maintaining the transparency and self-custody benefits of decentralized finance.

The launch marks a significant milestone in Solayer's broader vision of building real-time financial infrastructure on blockchain networks.

"Financial markets have become increasingly fragmented across brokers, exchanges, and asset classes," said Margie Feng, Marketing Lead at Solayer. "Margin Trade is designed to bring crypto, commodities, and equities into a single onchain environment where traders can access global markets with the speed, transparency, and capital efficiency that modern trading demands."

At launch, Margin Trade supports multiple categories of perpetual markets, including:

Crypto perpetuals for major digital assets

perpetuals for major digital assets Commodity markets including Gold, Silver, and Oil

MT500, a synthetic index designed to provide exposure to broad U.S. equity market performance

As part of the launch, Margin Trade became the first platform to offer a perpetual market for Pearl Research ($PRL). $PRL's debut on Margin Trade gives traders the first liquid, leveraged market for the asset, with support for positions of up to 3x leverage. Additional equity markets, volatility products, and new listings are expected to be introduced over time as the platform expands.

Unlike many decentralized derivatives platforms that focus exclusively on cryptocurrencies, Margin Trade is designed as a multi-asset trading venue where users can access diverse markets through a single interface.

Margin Trade operates as a non-custodial exchange where all positions, funding payments, margin updates, and liquidations are executed and settled onchain. The platform is designed to provide exchange-grade performance while maintaining verifiable transparency for traders.

The platform currently utilizes a cross-margin architecture, allowing traders to manage positions using shared collateral within their trading account for improved capital efficiency. Support for isolated margin is planned in a future release.

The launch is powered by Solayer's high-performance infrastructure stack and Solana-native architecture, enabling low-latency execution and scalable order processing for performance-sensitive financial applications.

The mainnet launch follows a successful private and public testnet period that attracted traders, ecosystem partners, and market participants from across the Solana ecosystem.

About Solayer

Solayer is a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain compatible with the Solana Virtual Machine. Solayer is designed for real-time, high-throughput onchain applications, delivering 330K+ TPS and ~400ms finality while using SOL for gas. The network enables developers to build performance-critical decentralized systems without sacrificing composability or execution speed.

About Margin Trade

Margin Trade is a non-custodial, onchain perpetual trading platform that enables trading across crypto, commodities, equities, and other markets through a unified trading experience. Built on Solana-native infrastructure, Margin Trade combines transparent onchain settlement with exchange-grade performance and real-time execution.

Media Contact

Margie Feng

[email protected]

SOURCE Solayer