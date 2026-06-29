Sold-Out Life Time Leadville Trail Marathon & Heavy Half Presented by La Sportiva Kicks Off 2026 Leadville Race Series Season

Nearly 1,700 runners from 44 states and seven countries — ages 14 to 80 — take on America's toughest marathon and its 13,185-foot Mosquito Pass summit

LEADVILLE, Colo., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand and producer of nearly 30 iconic athletic events, welcomed nearly 1,700 runners to Leadville, Colorado this weekend for the sold-out Life Time Leadville Trail Marathon & Heavy Half presented by La Sportiva.

2026 Leadville Trail Marathon and Heavy Half presented by La Sportiva

Representing 44 states and seven countries, athletes ranging in age from 14 to 80 gathered in the highest incorporated city in the United States to test themselves against one of endurance running's most demanding challenges. The event also marked the official start of the 2026 Life Time Leadville Race Series season, kicking off five weekends of trail running and mountain biking events throughout the summer.

Among the participants were 119 athletes taking on the coveted Lead Challenge, one of endurance sport's most demanding season-long achievements. To earn the Lead Challenge buckle, athletes must complete five Leadville Race Series events throughout the summer, culminating with both the Life Time Leadville Trail 100 MTB and Life Time Leadville Trail 100 Run. Their journey began Saturday on the slopes of Mosquito Pass and will continue across the iconic Leadville Race Series season.

Known as the nation's toughest marathon, the Leadville Trail Marathon sends runners across historic mining roads and rugged mountain trails before summiting Mosquito Pass at 13,185 feet above sea level — the highest point in the Leadville Race Series and one of the highest continuous mountain passes in North America. Marathon participants conquered more than 6,000 feet of elevation gain, while Heavy Half runners tackled 15.4 miles and more than 3,400 feet of climbing on their journey to the same alpine summit.

Full race results are available here.

"As we celebrate 25 years of owning and producing athletic events, the Leadville Trail Marathon and Heavy Half embody everything that makes endurance sports so powerful," said Kimo Seymour, Senior Vice President of Events at Life Time. "Colorado has long been one of the epicenters of endurance culture, and Leadville sits at the heart of that legacy. As Life Time continues to grow our presence across Colorado, we're proud to create experiences that connect our members, athletes and communities through challenge, adventure and personal transformation."

Beyond the competition, the marathon also serves as a qualifier for the Life Time Leadville Trail 100 Run presented by La Sportiva. Top finishers and lottery recipients earned coveted qualifier coins, bringing them one step closer to competing in the world-renowned 100-mile ultramarathon later this summer.

The Leadville Trail Marathon & Heavy Half serves as the opening chapter of the 2026 Leadville Race Series, which includes the Silver Rush 50 Run and MTB, Leadville Stage Race, Leadville Trail 100 MTB and Leadville Trail 100 Run. Together, the series represents one of the most storied endurance journeys in sport, challenging athletes to push beyond perceived limits while fostering a community built on grit, determination and camaraderie.

The Leadville Race Series is part of Life Time's portfolio of nearly 30 premier athletic events, which includes UNBOUND Gravel, the Sea Otter Classic, Big Sugar Gravel, the Miami Marathon and other iconic experiences across the country. As Life Time celebrates 25 years of producing athletic events, the company continues to create opportunities for athletes of all abilities to pursue ambitious goals, connect through community and experience transformative moments in some of the world's most inspiring destinations.

For more information on the Leadville Race Series, visit leadvilleraceseries.com.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its more than 190 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, the complimentary and comprehensive Life Time app featuring its L•AI•C™ AI-powered health companion, and more than 30 iconic athletic events. Serving people ages 90 days to 90+ years, the Life Time ecosystem uniquely delivers healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment experiences, a range of unique healthy way of life programs, highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and more. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company is committed to upholding an exceptional culture for its more than 50,000 team members.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.