Solid Joins Snowflake and Industry Leaders to Advance Open Standards for AI-Ready Semantic Context

The Open Semantic Interchange (OSI) creates a universal semantic framework that enables AI agents, analytics platforms, and data systems to share trusted business context across the modern data ecosystem.

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solid today announced it is joining the Open Semantic Interchange (OSI), an open source initiative that creates a universal specification for all companies to standardize their fragmented data definitions with an open, vendor-neutral semantic model specification. OSI aims to enhance interoperability across various tools and platforms, offering enterprises a vendor-neutral specification that provides consistent metrics and definitions across dashboards, notebooks, and machine learning models.

OSI is an open source initiative led by Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, and ecosystem partners across multiple domains and industries including business intelligence (BI), data governance, data engineering, AI, financial services, and manufacturing. Its goal is to create a common, vendor-agnostic specification that defines semantic metadata in a standard, open format. By facilitating seamless semantic metadata exchange, the initiative will accelerate the adoption of AI and BI tools to streamline operations and reduce complexity. This in turn allows organizations to unify their data definitions, leading to more comprehensive and accurate data analysis and data product sharing to fuel AI innovation.

By joining the Open Semantic Interchange, Solid is committed to the creation of a universal standard that simplifies data operations and accelerates innovation for the broader ecosystem," said Yoni Leitersdorf, CEO & Co-Founder, Solid. "Our participation ensures that semantic context can automatically move seamlessly across AI agents, data warehouses, BI tools, and analytics platforms - enabling organizations to build reliable AI systems on top of a shared, interoperable understanding of their business, without vendor lock-in."

As a member of OSI, Solid is helping to build a transparent and community-driven standard for semantic model sharing, ensuring that business metrics and definitions remain consistent and interoperable.

"Unlocking the full potential of data and AI requires a common foundation, and the Open Semantic Interchange is the critical step in building that bedrock," said Josh Klahr, Director of Analytics Product Management at Snowflake. "Our collaboration with partners like Solid establishes a unified, vendor-neutral standard for semantic data, ensuring clarity and consistency across the entire ecosystem. This initiative is essential for simplifying data operations, fostering innovation, and preparing organizations to build the next generation of AI applications."

OSI is poised to revolutionize interoperability within the data and AI ecosystem by providing a transparent, community-driven standard. This collaborative effort simplifies data operations, unlocks new possibilities for innovation, and gives organizations the flexibility and efficiency they need to build a future-ready data infrastructure.

To learn more about the Open Semantic Interchange visit Snowflake's blog here.

About Solid

Solid is the AI-native context layer for enterprise AI, automatically creating, evaluating, and maintaining the semantic context AI agents need to understand and act on business data reliably. Unlike legacy semantic layers built for dashboards and manual modeling, Solid continuously benchmarks accuracy, detects data changes, and keeps AI systems aligned as the business evolves. The result is faster deployment of trusted AI agents, workflows, and analytics across any data warehouse or AI platform.

To learn more about Solid, visit getsolid.ai

Media Contact: Blair Bader, [email protected]

SOURCE Solid Data, Inc