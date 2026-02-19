Solid Launches With $20 Million in Seed Funding to Make Enterprise AI Reliable at Scale

New platform automates the creation and maintenance of context graphs so enterprises can adopt and scale with AI

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solid, a new enterprise software company, announced today its public launch alongside $20 million in seed funding to help organizations ensure that artificial intelligence systems can reliably understand and operate on their data. The funding includes backing from Team8 and SignalFire, and will be used to accelerate enterprise adoption of trustworthy AI by eliminating the manual work required to maintain business meaning in data.

As enterprises race to embed AI into decision-making, analytics, and automated workflows, many are encountering a fundamental limitation: AI cannot deliver reliable value unless it clearly understands the business context behind the data it uses. In most large organizations, key metrics such as revenue, customer activity, or performance are defined differently across teams and tools. These inconsistencies lead to conflicting reports, slow decision-making, and AI-generated answers that teams struggle to trust.

Current major data infrastructure solutions are not suited to the needs of an enterprise in the age of AI. Existing data infrastructure is designed to store, process, and query data, but it does not ensure that the meaning of that data - commonly referred to as semantics - remains aligned as organizations evolve. Historically, companies have attempted to address this through highly manual processes, documenting and maintaining definitions by hand. While this approach can work in limited scenarios, it does not scale with the pace or complexity of modern enterprises. Definitions drift as businesses change, testing is minimal or nonexistent, and the effort required slows the adoption of AI.

Solid was built to solve this scalability problem.

The platform creates a single source of truth for business meaning and, critically, automates how that meaning is created, tested, and maintained over time. Rather than relying on ongoing manual upkeep, Solid's platform and team of experts apply an engineering-driven approach to semantics, allowing enterprises to keep definitions accurate, validated, and continuously up to date as their data and operations change. By providing a consistent foundation for AI systems, analytics tools, and teams, Solid dramatically reduces the effort required to support AI while significantly increasing the reliability of AI-driven insights and workflows.

The founders of Solid believe this shift will give rise to a new discipline within the enterprise: Semantic Engineering. As AI becomes more capable of retrieving and analyzing data, organizations will increasingly need dedicated expertise focused on defining, validating, and evolving business meaning in a systematic way. These Semantic Engineers will be responsible for teaching AI how to correctly interpret data as the business changes. Today's data analysts are well positioned to evolve into this role, as automation increasingly handles the manual aspects of analytics and frees teams to focus on higher-level business understanding.

Solid was founded by Yoni Leitersdorf, CEO, and Tal Segalov, CTO - both second-time, successful founders with deep experience building and scaling enterprise data platforms. Together, they saw firsthand how misaligned data definitions undermine trust in analytics and AI, and set out to build a foundation that allows organizations to scale AI without losing alignment.

"Enterprises are looking to adopt AI, but are struggling due to the lack of consistent business definitions," said Ryan Wexler, Principal at SignalFire. "Historically these definitions have been manual, brittle, and impossible to maintain at scale. Solid is creating the context graph that can be understood by data scientists, data engineers, and AI agents alike. With this shared context graph, enterprises will be able to harness GenAI with their own internal data."

"Every enterprise is racing to embed AI, but most are stuck. AI solutions don't just work; they need to be enabled to perform, meaning delivering the right context at the right time. " said Aviad Harell, Managing Partner at Team8. "Solid tackles this challenge head-on with a bold, category-defining approach: a dynamic semantic layer built for AI. It's the missing piece that unlocks AI's real potential inside the enterprise. In a world where trust, speed, and autonomy are make-or-break for AI, Solid is years ahead."

"As we expand AI across SurveyMonkey, trust in our data is non-negotiable," said Meenal Iyer, VP of Data at SurveyMonkey. "AI moves fast, but without a shared and reliable understanding of business logic, it breaks just as quickly. Solid has given us a strong foundation where definitions stay aligned as our data and business evolve, so AI can deliver answers and power workflows we can actually trust."

"Companies have tried to solve this problem manually for years, and it always breaks at scale," said Yoni Leitersdorf, CEO and co-founder of Solid. "Solid automates the majority of the work required to define and maintain business meaning - expressed as a continuously updated context graph - and applies the same rigor you'd expect from production software. That's what allows AI to operate reliably as businesses change."

The funding will be used to accelerate product development, expand the team, and support Solid's rapidly growing customer base. Solid is focused on helping organizations scale AI usage without sacrificing trust, consistency, or alignment as their data and operations evolve.

About Solid

Solid helps enterprises make AI and analytics reliable by giving them a single, shared understanding of their data. As organizations grow, teams often stop trusting numbers as definitions change, reports diverge, and business logic becomes fragmented across systems. Solid resolves this by automatically capturing how a company's data is actually used and understood, and keeping that understanding continuously up to date as the business evolves.

With Solid, AI systems, dashboards, and reports all rely on the same source of truth, enabling consistent answers, faster decisions, and greater confidence across the organization - without replacing existing data systems. Solid works with modern data platforms including Snowflake, Databricks, and BigQuery.

Learn more at getsolid.ai .

