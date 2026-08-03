Solid vs. Engineered Hardwood Explained in HelloNation Featuring Flooring Expert Mike Westfall

The article compares durability, moisture resistance, and ideal use cases to help homeowners choose the right hardwood flooring.

PENN YAN, N.Y., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What's the difference between solid hardwood flooring and engineered hardwood, and which is the better fit for your home? Mike Westfall of Church Creative Flooring, Inc., provides clear guidance for homeowners trying to make the right decision in a featured article for HelloNation. With both options offering natural wood beauty and long-term durability, the article breaks down how each performs under different environmental conditions—and why choosing the right type matters.

Mike Westfall, Owner, Church Creative Flooring, Inc. Speed Speed

Solid hardwood flooring is known for its timeless appearance and long-lasting value. Westfall explains that it's made from a single, thick piece of wood, typically three-quarters of an inch, which can be sanded and refinished multiple times over its lifetime. This makes it a strong candidate for homeowners looking for a floor that can be refreshed as styles or wear change. However, he cautions that solid wood has natural limitations. Because it reacts to humidity changes, it is more likely to swell or shrink as the indoor environment shifts. That means it performs best in climate-controlled, above-grade spaces like living rooms, bedrooms, and hallways—areas where temperature and moisture are stable year-round.

On the other hand, engineered hardwood offers more flexibility in where it can be installed. Constructed with a real wood top layer and a base made of plywood or composite layers arranged in a cross-grain design, engineered hardwood is built to be more dimensionally stable. According to Westfall, this makes it a practical option for moisture-prone or variable environments, such as basements, kitchens, or homes in high-humidity areas. It doesn't expand or contract like solid wood, so it provides a moisture-resistant wood flooring solution without sacrificing the natural wood appearance.

Visually, both flooring types are nearly indistinguishable once installed. They come in the same species, finishes, and plank sizes. The key difference, Westfall explains, lies in their construction and how that affects where they should be used. Homeowners comparing engineered hardwood vs solid wood should think less about how the floor looks and more about the setting it will live in. Climate, room location, and moisture levels should all be considered before making a final choice.

Another factor discussed in the HelloNation feature is refinishing. While solid hardwood can be sanded and refinished many times, engineered hardwood has a thinner surface layer that limits how often it can be resurfaced. This makes solid wood ideal for homeowners planning to stay in one place long term or looking for a floor they can update over the years. Engineered wood may not have the same refinishing potential, but it offers better resistance to warping and cupping in less stable environments.

Westfall encourages homeowners to match the flooring to the space's conditions. For upper-level rooms with controlled climates, solid hardwood remains a classic and lasting choice. For ground-level areas, moisture-prone zones, or places with more environmental fluctuation, engineered hardwood offers the same natural look with added stability. Making the right match helps homeowners get the most out of their flooring investment, both in appearance and in performance.

Choosing between solid and engineered hardwood doesn't have to be confusing. Westfall's insights in HelloNation clarify the practical differences, helping homeowners feel confident in their decision. With the right product in the right space, either type of hardwood can deliver beauty and value for many years.

Solid vs. Engineered Hardwood: Understanding the Best Fit for Your Homes is an article by Mike Westfall that breaks down the essential differences between these two hardwood flooring options, offering practical tips for choosing hardwood for humid environments, refinishing solid wood floors, and selecting moisture-resistant wood flooring based on location and usage.

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