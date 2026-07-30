Solidroad Named an OpenAI Select Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidroad, the AI platform that helps companies evaluate and improve every human and AI customer conversation, today announced that it has been named an OpenAI Select Partner within the OpenAI Partner Network.

Solidroad named OpenAI Select Partner

The OpenAI Partner Network is a global program for partners to build, sell, and deliver AI solutions with OpenAI. It brings together partners with deep industry expertise, delivery capabilities, and customer relationships while equipping them with resources, enablement, and support to help enterprises adopt OpenAI frontier models and products and turn them into measurable impact.

As an OpenAI Select Partner, Solidroad will continue working with OpenAI to help organizations build, deploy, and scale AI solutions responsibly and effectively. This work will help organizations get more useful work from every token and stronger performance per dollar with GPT‑5.6, while using ChatGPT Work to turn ambitious goals into finished work. Solidroad brings specialized expertise in customer support quality assurance (QA) and AI-powered customer support simulations, helping global brands evaluate every human and AI customer interaction, surface risks and performance gaps, and turn those insights into targeted coaching and operational improvements.

"As more customer conversations are handled by AI, independent quality oversight becomes a foundational part of delivering great customer experiences," said Mark Hughes, co-founder and CEO of Solidroad. "Working with OpenAI allows us to help companies adopt AI faster while giving support leaders the visibility they need to understand how every interaction is performing and improve outcomes over time."

Solidroad supports global customer support and operations teams across fintech, travel, e-commerce, and consumer tech, working with brands including Ryanair, ŌURA, ActiveCampaign, and Crypto.com. Its platform has scored millions of customer conversations to date, delivering a 20x increase in QA coverage and a 90% reduction in manual review time.

Looking ahead, Solidroad plans to deepen its work on AI agent oversight, giving companies that deploy OpenAI's models in customer support an independent way to measure and improve how those agents perform, helping customers translate AI ambition into business outcomes.

Learn more about the OpenAI Partner Network: https://openai.com/business/partners/

ABOUT SOLIDROAD

Solidroad is an AI-native quality assurance and training platform built for modern customer support teams. The platform automatically evaluates 100% of customer interactions, across human and AI agents, surfacing risk, identifying skill gaps, and triggering personalized coaching in real time. By replacing manual QA and connecting insights directly to training, Solidroad enables companies to scale support volume without scaling headcount. Headquartered in San Francisco, Solidroad partners with high-growth global brands including ŌURA, Ryanair, ActiveCampaign, and Crypto.com.

CONTACT

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SOURCE Solidroad