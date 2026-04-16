Solidroad Raises $25 Million to Power Quality Assurance for the Next Generation of AI-Driven Customer Support

New funding supports expansion as demand grows for AI-driven quality oversight in customer support

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidroad, the AI platform that helps companies evaluate and improve every human and AI customer conversation, today announced a $25 million Series A round. Led by global investment firm Hedosophia, and supported by First Round Capital, Y Combinator, and Sony Innovation Fund, this funding round marks a milestone in Solidroad's growth as enterprises look for new ways to ensure quality across their support operations.

From left: Patrick Finlay and Mark Hughes

Building off the momentum of their seed round, led by First Round Capital in June 2025, Solidroad will use this recent round of funding to expand its teams across San Francisco and Dublin, furthering the platform's role as a leader in quality assurance (QA) for customer support.

"We turn every customer interaction into measurable insight," said Solidroad co-founder and CEO Mark Hughes. "While most company support interactions go unreviewed, our platform evaluates them at scale, holding every interaction to a high quality standard to ensure customers feel supported. This funding enables us to expand our team and capabilities so more companies can make exceptional service the standard, not the exception."

Solidroad strengthens customer experience (CX) through AI-powered training and quality insights. It reviews 100% of a company's customer interactions and generates insights that help support teams reduce manual quality assurance work, resulting in significantly higher customer satisfaction. The platform also uses these insights to create personalized training simulations to address areas of improvement for agents. This helps teams improve quality while keeping QA costs from rising when ticket volume grows.

"We've built Solidroad to make sure every customer interaction becomes something teams can learn from," said Solidroad co-founder and CTO Patrick Finlay. "By evaluating conversations at scale, we're able to define what high-quality support looks like and apply that standard consistently across both human and AI agents. This funding allows us to expand those capabilities and bring that level of visibility and improvement to even more companies."

Since launching in 2023, Solidroad has grown its customer base with brands including Ryanair, ŌURA, and Crypto.com. Customers use the platform to automate QA coverage, reduce manual review hours, accelerate agent onboarding, and drive higher customer satisfaction scores through continuous, data-driven coaching. Additionally, Solidroad's AI analyzes hundreds of conversations in seconds, making it ideal for companies managing high interaction volumes and scaling support teams. To date, Solidroad's platform has scored millions of interactions and increased analyst productivity by up to 10x.

"AI is transforming how companies handle customer support, but maintaining consistent quality is still a huge challenge," said Andrew Smyth, Partner at Hedosophia. "Solidroad brings the needed visibility and oversight to every interaction, helping support teams continuously improve. We're excited to back a platform that is helping companies scale their support, while ensuring the customer experience is the main priority."

This funding round reflects growing demand from CX and operations leaders to scale support quality without scaling headcount. Solidroad automates quality assurance across customer interactions and turns insights into targeted coaching, so quality, consistency, and speed improve as volume grows, whether interactions are handled by humans, AI, or both.

ABOUT SOLIDROAD

Solidroad is an AI-native quality assurance and training platform built for modern customer support teams. The platform automatically evaluates 100% of customer interactions, across human and AI agents, surfacing risk, identifying skill gaps, and triggering personalized coaching in real time. By replacing manual QA and connecting insights directly to training, Solidroad enables companies to scale support volume without scaling headcount. Headquartered in San Francisco, Solidroad partners with high-growth global brands including OURA, Ryanair, ActiveCampaign, and Crypto.com.

CONTACT

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SOURCE Solidroad