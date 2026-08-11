SoLo Funds Named To Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SoLo Funds, the premier AI-powered community banking solution, is proud to announce that it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list for the first time. SoLo Funds earned the 2141 spot on the prestigious annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This recognition highlights the success and expansion of SoLo Funds' model since inception that provides unparalleled returns and access to capital for millions.

SoLo Funds Founders

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for the first time is an incredible honor and a testament to the hard work of the entire SoLo Funds team," said Travis Holoway, Co-founder and CEO of SoLo Funds. "Our growth reflects the increasing demand for innovative financial solutions that put people first, and we remain committed to using financial intelligence to help millions of Americans access capital, build wealth and achieve greater financial autonomy."

"This recognition is a defining moment for SoLo Funds and proof that community banking can be both transformative and scalable," said Rodney Williams, Co-founder and President of SoLo Funds. "We have already doubled the business in 2026 and growth is still accelerating. Community is the alpha. That is not a slogan, it is the return profile, and the market is telling us the model works."

The ranking follows a year of expansion across the platform. SoLo has built a financial intelligence ecosystem organized around three pillars: yield, capital and intelligence. Members lend and borrow through SoLo Lend and SoLo Borrow, hold and move money through SoLo Wallet and the SoLo Debit Card, and the entire system is underwritten by SoLo IQ, the company's proprietary intelligence layer. In mid 2026, SoLo introduced SoLo NowCAST, an institutional data product that turns real-time consumer transaction signals into a forward view of household financial health, now in the hands of leading asset managers and hedge funds.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

About SoLo Funds

SoLo Funds is the largest community finance platform in the United States, serving over 3M members with yield, capital and intelligence. Founded in 2018 by Travis Holoway and Rodney Williams, SoLo connects everyday Americans directly to one another for short-term capital, delivering access for borrowers and returns for lenders that traditional institutions do not offer. Yield. Capital. Intelligence. For Everyone. Learn more at solofunds.com.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

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SOURCE SoLo Funds