SoLo Funds Launches for Enterprises with SoLo NowCAST™, A Real-Time Predictive Analytics Tool for U.S. Inflation

New AI Engine Forecasts CPI Ahead of Government Release

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SoLo Funds, the largest AI-powered community banking solution in the U.S., today unveiled SoLo NowCAST™, a real-time consumer prediction engine built on financial behavior designed to anticipate inflation trends before the CPI is officially released.

At the center of the system is the Consumer Vitality Index (CVI), which measures how people actually manage and spend their money — including changes in cash flow, income volatility, repayment timing, discretionary spending, and financial stress. Unlike traditional indicators that look backward, SoLo NowCAST™ uses AI trained on multi-year behavioral data to identify early signals of change in consumer financial behavior — and predict the CPI before its official publication.

Consumer spending drives nearly 70% of U.S. GDP, and the CPI remains the most closely watched economic indicator in the world. SoLo NowCAST™ gives enterprises an advantage built from over 260 million real transaction events across SoLo's nearly three million users spanning a wide range of income levels and geographies. Rather than relying on surveys or limited credit card data, the CVI captures a broader picture of consumer financial activity — how people prepare to spend, repay, and borrow, not just what they've already purchased.

The CVI is designed to complement existing models by offering a forward-looking view that helps investors, analysts, and institutions make more informed decisions and better understand consumer behavior at its core.

"The market waits for CPI. We built a system that sees consumer financial behavior as it happens," said Travis Holoway, Co-Founder and CEO of SoLo Funds. "The CVI reflects real liquidity, real spending, and real economic behavior — that makes it a powerful early indicator of financial trends."

"By training on hundreds of millions of live financial transactions, we've built a system that doesn't just analyze the economy — it observes it in motion," said Keroshan Pillay, Head of AI Innovation at SoLo Funds. "CVI detects the earliest signals directly from how people are actually living and spending, not how they say they will."

SoLo NowCAST™ is available to enterprises via a secure dashboard and API integration. The platform operates on institutional-grade security standards, focusing on aggregated behavioral patterns to deliver powerful economic insights while maintaining strict privacy compliance.

For more information, visit solofunds.com/solonowcast.

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SOURCE SoLo Funds